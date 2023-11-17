New Tactics Employed in Search for Hostages in Gaza

The search for more than 240 hostages held by the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza has prompted the United States to deploy surveillance drones in the area. These drones are part of a larger intelligence operation involving the US military and are aimed at supporting Israel in their efforts to locate and rescue the hostages.

Unlike traditional drones used for surveillance, the MQ-9 Reapers being deployed are highly sophisticated and offer advanced capabilities. This allows for more comprehensive monitoring of the region, including the coast of Lebanon, where there are concerns about potential escalation by Lebanese Hezbollah or Iranian proxies.

The decision to employ drones follows a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, which caught both Israeli and US intelligence services off guard. In response to the attack, the US has increased its intelligence assets in the region, with drones playing a crucial role.

While there is some skepticism about the effectiveness of the drones in locating hostages, as they are believed to be held in underground tunnels, the valuable intelligence gathered can aid in understanding the activities of Hamas and identifying potential threats beyond the hostage situation.

In addition to drone surveillance, the US is providing advice and assistance to Israel in their efforts. Special operations personnel and military advisors are working closely with the Israel Defense Forces to support their hostage recovery mission. The Biden administration has also dispatched Marine Corps general James Glynn to assist in planning the tactical assault on Gaza.

It is important to note that the US military’s involvement is focused solely on hostage recovery efforts and providing intelligence support. There are no plans for the US to participate in targeting Hamas leaders or engaging in lethal strikes.

The use of drones in this operation highlights the evolving nature of military tactics and the importance of technological advancements in intelligence gathering. As conflicts continue to evolve, innovative approaches like this will play an increasingly significant role in ensuring the safety and security of all parties involved.

