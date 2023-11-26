New Perspectives on US Support for Hamas Office in Qatar

In recent years, the United States has faced criticism for its involvement in setting up the Hamas office in Qatar. While the intention may have been to promote soft diplomacy and appeasement, the reality is that this policy has backfired. The U.S. has failed to control the terrorist group as it continues to thrive in Gaza.

Many believed that establishing the Hamas office in Doha would lead to moderation and make the group more focused on governing rather than terrorism. However, this assumption was proven false on October 7th, when Hamas demonstrated its true colors once again. It is now clear that Hamas remains a terrorist organization, not a legitimate governing entity.

Qatar’s Ambassador to Washington, Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, contends that the establishment of the Hamas office was at the request of the United States, aiming to facilitate communication indirectly. He argues that this office played a beneficial role in mediating conflicts between Israel and the Palestinian territories. However, it is essential to differentiate between the existence of the Hamas office and the endorsement of its actions.

The State Department acknowledges Qatar’s influence as an important channel for communication with groups like the Taliban and Hamas. While the U.S. continues to work with Qatar to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, it is crucial to reiterate that there can be no business as usual with a group that commits acts of brutality like Hamas.

Furthermore, the Qatari Hamas liaison office’s involvement in hostage exchanges and ceasefire agreements raises concerns. While these actions may seem like progress, they can inadvertently strengthen Hamas and perpetuate its behavior. It is necessary to reevaluate whether supporting a Qatari office that interacts with Hamas is truly in the best interest of the United States and its allies.

The establishment of the Hamas office in Doha can be traced back to the Obama administration. While the U.S. may have supported the office’s creation, it is clear that the decision was in line with the administration’s vision of reshaping the Middle East according to the Muslim Brotherhood’s influence. Qatar played into this agenda, presenting the situation as a win-win for everyone involved. However, the consequences of this decision are now evident.

Moving forward, it is crucial for the U.S. to reassess its policy towards Hamas and Qatar. Continuing to allow Qatar to support and provide a safe haven for Hamas could lead to further attacks and instability. It is time to take a strong stance against terrorism and ensure that our policies align with our values.

