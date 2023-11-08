US Strikes Iranian Facilities in Syria in Response to Attacks on American Personnel

The United States has taken action against two facilities in eastern Syria that were being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its affiliated groups. This move comes in response to a series of attacks on American personnel based in Iraq and Syria by Tehran-backed militias. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized that these strikes were carried out to protect and defend US personnel and to make it clear that the US will not tolerate such attacks.

Since October 17, US bases and personnel in the Middle East have been targeted in a number of drone and missile attacks. In one incident, an American contractor for the US military died from a heart attack during a strike on al-Asad Airbase in Iraq. Additionally, 21 US soldiers sustained minor injuries but quickly returned to duty.

President Joe Biden directed these strikes to demonstrate that the US is committed to defending its personnel and interests. While the US does not seek conflict, these Iranian-backed attacks are unacceptable and must cease. The US will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect its people.

The precise strikes targeted weapons and ammunition storage areas connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The US F-16 fighter jets responsible for the operation hit sites near the town of Boukamal, which is believed to be a key route for weapons transfers between Iran, Syria, and Lebanon.

These strikes have been designated as self-defense measures to safeguard US personnel in Iraq and Syria, and they do not represent a shift in approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The US urges all entities to refrain from actions that could escalate into a broader regional conflict.

The Biden administration has warned Iran against further attacks on US troops, and the recent strikes in Syria followed a direct message to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While Iran has long supported Hamas, the US has not directly implicated Tehran in the recent attacks. The focus remains on deterring strikes against US personnel and maintaining the fight against the Islamic State group.

To enhance defense capabilities, the US has deployed additional air defenses in the region, including Patriot missile systems and fighter jets. These measures aim to safeguard US forces and prevent further escalation of the situation.