The US Strikes Back: A Message to Iranian-backed Militias in Syria

The United States took action on Thursday, carrying out airstrikes on two facilities in eastern Syria that were linked to Iranian-backed militias. The strikes were in response to a series of drone and rocket attacks against US forces in the region. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the news in a statement, emphasizing that the facilities belonged to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated groups.

The strikes, ordered by President Joe Biden, were described as “narrowly tailored in self-defense” by Austin. The Defense Secretary directly accused Iran of being behind the attacks on US forces, stating, “Iran wants to hide its hand and deny its role in these attacks against our forces. We will not let them.” Austin further warned that if the attacks by Iran’s proxies continue, more strikes can be expected.

This move by the Biden administration comes at a time of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The US is sending a strong message to Iran and its militias, urging them not to escalate their attacks further and avoid sparking a larger conflict in the region. As the ongoing Israel-Hamas war continues to keep the region on edge, the US is taking preventive measures to protect its forces and interests.

In addition to the airstrikes, the US announced the deployment of approximately 900 troops to the Middle East, with the possibility of more to come. Two carrier strike groups have also been moved to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, while an amphibious ready group has been positioned closer to Israel in the waters of the Middle East.

These recent US strikes come in response to an increasing number of attacks targeting US forces in Iraq and Syria since October 17th. As of Thursday, there have been 12 attacks in Iraq and four in Syria. Thankfully, the injuries sustained by US service members have been minor, and all troops have returned to duty. Sadly, one US civilian contractor suffered a fatal heart attack due to a false alarm at one of the bases in Iraq.

President Biden has issued a strong warning to Iran about its proxies’ actions, emphasizing that the US will respond if the attacks against US troops continue. Biden reiterated that the presence of US forces in Iraq and Syria is focused on the campaign to defeat ISIS and is unrelated to the ongoing conflict in Israel.

Meanwhile, at an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian did not attempt to ease tensions. He stated that if the war in Gaza does not end, the US “will not be spared from this fire.” Earlier, he had mentioned that Iran had received two messages from the US, one indicating a lack of interest in expanding the conflict and the other urging self-restraint.

The US strike on Iranian-backed militias is not the first of its kind in the region. In March, the US military targeted a facility used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This previous strike was also a response to a series of drone and rocket attacks against US facilities in the region.

The Pentagon has made it clear that the US reserves the right to self-defense and has the prerogative to choose the time and place for any potential retaliatory action against drone and rocket attacks. To mitigate the increased threat of attack, the Defense Department is promptly deploying additional air defense systems to the Middle East. These systems include the THAAD battery, which provides medium-range air defense, long-range Patriot batteries, and short-range Avenger air defense systems.

Amidst these developments, the US is also providing two Iron Dome air defense systems to Israel for its own defense needs.

