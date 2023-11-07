India Urged to Cooperate with Canada on Investigation into Sikh Separatist Murder

In a recent meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Blinken called on India to cooperate with a Canadian investigation into the murder of a Sikh separatist. The murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June has strained relations between India and Canada, with Canada alleging an Indian government role in the killing. However, India has dismissed these allegations as absurd.

While the U.S. official confirmed that Blinken raised the Canadian matter in his meeting with Jaishankar and urged Indian cooperation, the State Department’s official statement did not mention the issue. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has publicly accused Indian government agents of being linked to the murder, expressed confidence that Blinken would address the matter with Jaishankar.

The case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen whom India had declared a “terrorist,” has garnered attention from traditional Canadian allies such as the United States. Political analysts believe that Washington and other major players are cautious in approaching the issue due to their strategic interests in India as a counterweight to China’s influence.

The Canadian government has yet to publicly share evidence supporting their allegations against India. However, Trudeau stated that he had shared “credible allegations” with the Indian government weeks ago. India expressed its openness to investigate any “specific” or “relevant” information provided by Canada.

In the U.S.-India meeting, the official readout only highlighted points like India’s G20 presidency, the India-Middle East-Europe corridor, defense issues, space cooperation, and clean energy. The murder of Nijjar and the tensions between Canada and India were not mentioned.

It remains uncertain how the investigation will proceed and whether India will fully cooperate with Canada. The complex dynamics surrounding this case reflect the delicate balancing act that major players like the United States face in their relationships with India and China. As the investigation unfolds, the global community will closely watch for developments and their potential implications for international diplomacy.