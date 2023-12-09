A Call for International Cooperation in Addressing North Korea’s Nuclear Program

By Associated Press

12/09/2023 03:54 PM EST

SEOUL, South Korea — The national security advisers of the United States, South Korea, and Japan came together on Saturday to emphasize the need for stronger international efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear weapons development and missile program. The meeting, held in Seoul, took place amidst the escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to expand his nuclear capabilities and flaunt a nuclear doctrine that allows for preemptive nuclear strikes.

In response, the United States and its Asian allies have been increasing their cooperation in the region, conducting joint military exercises that have been vilified by Kim as invasion rehearsals. The three countries have also expressed concerns about possible arms transfers between North Korea and Russia, with fears that such exchanges may be supporting Russia’s military activities in Ukraine. However, specific details of these transfers were not disclosed.

After the meeting, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced that Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo are working on enhancing defense cooperation and improving their response to North Korean missile tests and space launches. They have plans to establish a real-time information sharing arrangement on missile launches, set to begin in December. Additionally, the three countries have agreed to new initiatives aimed at effectively countering North Korean efforts to evade international sanctions and fund its nuclear weapons program through cryptocurrency and money laundering.

The South Korean intelligence and military officials have speculated that North Korea may have shipped over a million artillery shells to Russia. Such claims have raised concerns, particularly in light of Kim’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this year. However, both Russia and North Korea have denied these allegations.

In a joint news conference following the trilateral meeting, the security advisers underscored the importance of holding North Korea accountable for its obligations under the U.N. Security Council resolutions and preventing any illicit weapons trade with other nations. The advisers also stressed the need for deeper cooperation to address the increasing frequency and patterns of North Korean ballistic missile launches.

Concerns about North Korea’s future actions were also discussed, with preparations being made for the possibility of the country conducting its seventh nuclear test in 2024. The decision by North Korea to abandon a 2018 agreement with South Korea on reducing border tensions has further exacerbated concerns, leading to a heightened risk of border clashes or shootings. The implications of North Korea’s decision are still being analyzed.

During the meeting, Sullivan held separate bilateral talks with South Korean and Japanese officials and met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. This trilateral meeting follows a similar one held in Tokyo earlier this year.

The South Korean intelligence officials have suggested that Russia may have provided technological support to North Korea’s recent successful satellite launch, which followed two failed attempts. North Korea claims that its satellite has transmitted images of key sites in the U.S. and South Korea but has not provided evidence of these images. Experts outside of North Korea have questioned the satellite’s capabilities.

South Korean officials have also raised concerns about the potential export of North Korean-made weapons to militant groups in the Middle East. While the United States has not seen any concrete evidence of this, vigilance remains high due to North Korea’s history of proliferation activities.

