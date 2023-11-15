US Soccer Star Alex Morgan Expresses Support for Spanish Player Jenni Hermoso Amid Controversy

US women’s soccer star Alex Morgan has expressed her support for Jenni Hermoso, a Spanish player who recently gained attention due to an incident involving the president of the Spanish Football Association. Despite initially downplaying the incident, Hermoso eventually released a statement condemning the president’s actions as non-consensual and inappropriate.

The controversy arose when Spain Football Association President Luis Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the face after the Women’s World Cup match against England. Rubiales faced immediate criticism for his actions, with Hermoso herself stating that she did not enjoy the experience. Rubiales initially dismissed the criticism and even called those who spoke out against him “idiots.”

However, as Hermoso had time to reflect on the incident, she found the strength to speak out against Rubiales. She released a lengthy statement emphasizing that the kiss was not consensual and expressing her belief that no person, regardless of the setting, should be a victim of such non-consensual behavior.

Alex Morgan, a teammate of Hermoso’s during the World Cup, took to social media platform X to voice her support for the Spanish players and condemn Rubiales for his actions. Morgan criticized the Spanish federation for overshadowing the joy of winning a World Cup with issues of assault, misogyny, and failures within the organization.

Megan Rapinoe, another member of the US women’s soccer team, also expressed her dismay over Rubiales’ behavior. She highlighted the deep-rooted misogyny and sexism present in the Spanish federation and criticized the president for his inappropriate gesture.

The incident with Rubiales has shed light on the persisting challenges that female soccer players face, from unequal treatment to lack of respect. It raises important questions about the responsibility of sports organizations to create a safe and inclusive environment for all athletes.

