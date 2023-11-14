The United States Implements Tariffs on Solar Panel Makers Engaging in Trade Evasion

The United States government has made the decision to impose import duties on solar panel manufacturers who have been avoiding tariffs on Chinese-made goods by completing their products in Southeast Asian countries. The move, which closely aligns with a preliminary finding made by the Commerce Department in December, has been met with opposition from buyers of solar panels who rely on affordable foreign products to ensure the competitiveness of their projects.

Nevertheless, this development provides a glimmer of hope for the small U.S. solar manufacturing industry, which has long struggled to effectively compete with Chinese goods. With the implementation of subsidies under President Joe Biden’s groundbreaking climate change law, the industry has received a renewed surge of investment.

The Commerce Department investigation revealed that subsidiaries of prominent Chinese companies, including BYD, Trina Solar, Longi Green Energy, and Canadian Solar, have been evading U.S. tariffs on Chinese solar cells and panels by conducting nominal processing in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam before exporting them to the U.S. market. These four countries are responsible for approximately 80% of the panel supplies to the United States.

Furthermore, the agency has also decided to impose duties on New East Solar due to its refusal to cooperate with an on-site audit of its operations in Cambodia. However, other companies operating in these Southeast Asian nations have the opportunity to pursue a certification process that establishes their compliance with the tariff regulations. The certification requires solar cells and panels to incorporate non-Chinese wafers and three other essential components.

It is important to note that the United States has had anti-dumping duties in place on Chinese-made solar products for the past decade, following a Commerce Department inquiry that uncovered unfair government subsidies that artificially lowered prices. The companies involved in these trade evasion practices will face the same duty rates that the United States already imposes on their Chinese-made products.

It is essential to clarify that the implementation of these duties will not take effect until June 2024. This grace period is thanks to a two-year waiver granted by President Joe Biden, aimed at ensuring an adequate supply of panels while domestic manufacturing capabilities continue to expand.

