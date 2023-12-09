The Emergence of an Unprecedented Weapon Sale amidst Conflict

Amidst escalating tensions and a protracted conflict, the United States government has authorized an emergency sale of approximately 14,000 tank shells to Israel, bypassing the need for congressional review. The sale, valued at $106.5 million, was made possible through an Arms Export Control Act emergency declaration by the State Department, enabling immediate delivery to Israel.

This emergency sale is part of a larger package worth over $500 million, which the Biden administration is seeking Congress’ approval for. Included in this comprehensive package are 45,000 shells for Israel’s Merkava tanks, a prominent fixture in the ongoing offensive in Gaza, where countless civilians have tragically lost their lives.

The decision to expedite the tank shell sale has sparked concerns and raised questions about the criteria surrounding the use of American-made weaponry in the conflict. While US officials affirm that there are no plans to impose conditions on military aid or reconsider its allocation to Israel, human rights advocates have expressed their unease, arguing that such sales do not align with Washington’s efforts to urge Israel to minimize civilian casualties.

In response to these concerns, a State Department official emphasized that the US government has consistently communicated to Israel the importance of complying with international law and taking every conceivable measure to avoid harm to civilians. By approving this sale, the US aims to solidify its commitment to Israel’s security and bolster its defensive capabilities.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has provided a detailed justification to Congress, asserting that the immediate provision of tank shells to Israel is essential to the national security interests of the United States. The sale will be sourced from the US Army inventory and will include 120mm M830A1 High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi-Purpose with Tracer (MPAT) tank cartridges and associated equipment.

It is important to note that this sale will have no adverse impact on the defense readiness of the United States, according to the Pentagon. Furthermore, the US has affirmed that Israel will employ the enhanced capabilities acquired through this sale as a deterrent against regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense.

The deployment of Israel’s Merkava tanks, which use 120mm shells, has been associated with incidents leading to the deaths of journalists. These incidents highlight additional concerns and underscore the need for increased scrutiny on the use of weaponry during conflict. A recent investigation conducted by Reuters news agency revealed that an Israeli tank crew fired two consecutive shells, killing journalist Issam Abdallah and injuring six reporters who were documenting cross-border shelling.

As the conflict in Gaza wages on, the question of how and where these US weapons are utilized has become increasingly pertinent. While the sale is rooted in a desire to ensure Israel’s security, it is imperative that all parties involved prioritize the protection of civilian lives.

