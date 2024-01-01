US Navy Clashes with Houthi Rebels in the Red Sea: A Standoff Intensifies

In a dramatic clash in the Red Sea, the US military has engaged in direct combat with Houthi fighters, killing 10 and sinking three of their vessels. The escalation comes after weeks of Houthi attacks on ships believed to be connected to Israel. These attacks were meant to pressure Israel to end its devastating war and siege on the Gaza Strip. The US, along with a few other nations, launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter these Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. However, some partners have distanced themselves from the initiative.

The incident on Sunday began when the container ship Maersk Hangzhou issued a distress call, reporting an attack by four Houthi small boats. In response, the USS Gravely intercepted two anti-ship missiles fired at the Maersk vessel. Helicopters from the Gravely and the USS Eisenhower were then dispatched to aid the distressed ship. The Houthi fighters were warned to stay away but instead attacked the cargo ship with small arms fire and attempted to board it. This led to the helicopters exchanging fire with the Houthi fighters, resulting in the sinking of three boats and the death of 10 crew members. The fourth boat managed to escape.

The Houthis began their attacks on ships in the Red Sea after launching drones and missiles towards southern Israel. When these attacks proved ineffective, they shifted their focus to disrupting ships they believed were linked to Israel. This has caused significant disruptions to shipping routes heading towards Israel. In response, the US and its allies formed a multinational maritime protection force. However, only the United Kingdom has contributed warships, leaving the US to primarily confront the Houthi fighters alone.

The recent clash marks a serious escalation in the conflict, as it resulted in the death of Houthi fighters. This has raised concerns about a potential regional escalation. Despite the US’s efforts, the Houthi attacks have continued unabated, prompting the US to assert its right to act in self-defense going forward.

The maritime conflict has also affected shipping firms. Maersk, along with other companies like Hapag-Lloyd, has decided to temporarily suspend sailing through the Red Sea for the next 48 hours. Other firms, such as Evergreen, have stopped accepting Israeli cargo. As a result of the escalating tensions, shipping companies are planning to avoid the Red Sea and reroute their ships around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, which is a longer and costlier route. While the attacks have had a limited impact on the oil market so far, there is speculation that prices could rise if the situation continues.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What prompted the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea?

The Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea were initially aimed at southern parts of Israel with drones and missiles. When these attacks proved ineffective, the Houthis shifted their focus to disrupting ships they believed were connected to Israel.

2. How has the US responded to the Houthi attacks?

The US, along with a few other nations, launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. However, some partners have distanced themselves from the initiative, leaving the US to primarily confront the Houthi fighters alone.

3. Why did the US sink Houthi boats?

The US sank Houthi boats in response to the Houthi fighters’ attack on the cargo ship Maersk Hangzhou. The Houthi fighters were warned to stay away but instead attacked the ship with small arms fire and attempted to board it. In self-defense, the US helicopters engaged in a firefight, resulting in the sinking of three boats and the death of 10 crew members.

4. How have shipping companies reacted to the escalating maritime conflict?

Shipping companies like Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have temporarily suspended sailing through the Red Sea. Other companies, such as Evergreen, have stopped accepting Israeli cargo. Shipping firms are also planning to reroute their ships around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope instead of using the Suez Canal, which is a longer and costlier route.

5. How has the conflict affected the oil market?

Currently, the attacks have had a limited impact on the oil market. However, if the situation continues, experts speculate that oil prices could rise.