US singer Mary Millben has expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the best leader for India and a champion for women’s rights. In a recent statement, Millben emphasized the importance of upcoming elections as an opportunity for change and progress.

Many people have wondered why Millben supports Prime Minister Modi and closely follows Indian affairs. The answer, she says, is simple: she loves India and believes that Modi is the ideal leader for the country’s citizens. She also commends his efforts in strengthening the US-India relationship and ensuring global economic stability. Millben particularly highlights Modi’s commitment to women’s empowerment, a cause she deeply cares about.

Millben’s praise for Prime Minister Modi comes in response to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s controversial remarks about education and women’s role in population control. She strongly condemned Kumar’s derogatory language and called for a courageous woman to step up and declare her candidacy for Bihar Chief Minister. Additionally, Millben urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to empower a woman to lead in Bihar, emphasizing that it would be a true testament to women’s empowerment and development.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi himself addressed Kumar’s remarks during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh. Without directly naming Kumar, PM Modi condemned the use of crass words in the state assembly and expressed disappointment over the lack of shame demonstrated. Kumar had used derogatory language while discussing the importance of girls’ education in curbing population growth. Following widespread criticism, Kumar apologized for his words, acknowledging their wrongfulness and expressing remorse.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also denounced Kumar’s comments, demanding an unconditional apology. The controversy surrounding Kumar’s remarks underscores the significance of promoting women’s rights and gender equality within Indian society.

With the 2024 election season underway, the voices of leaders like Mary Millben who advocate for progress, empowerment, and inclusivity are crucial. Their support for Prime Minister Modi and his dedication to promoting women’s rights serves as a powerful endorsement for his leadership and vision for India’s future.

