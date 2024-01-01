The Rising Threat: US Responds to Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles

In a second incident within a span of three days, the United States has successfully intercepted two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen. The attack took place in response to a distress call from a container ship that had been hit by a separate strike. These missiles, launched from territories controlled by the Iran-backed rebels, mark the 23rd illegal attack on international shipping by the Houthis in just three weeks.

The Houthi rebels have been continually targeting vessels in the Red Sea, an essential shipping lane for global trade. Their strikes, as claimed by the rebels themselves, are in support of the Palestinians in Gaza amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel. The USS Gravely and USS Laboon, both destroyers, promptly responded to a request for assistance from the Maersk Hangzhou, a container ship owned and operated by Denmark and flagged under Singapore. The Gravely successfully shot down the incoming missiles that were launched towards the ships.

The attacks by the Yemeni rebels pose a significant threat to the transit route responsible for carrying up to 12 percent of global trade. In response to this escalating danger, the United States established a multinational naval task force to safeguard Red Sea shipping earlier this month.

The latest round of conflict between Israel and Hamas was triggered by a surprise cross-border attack carried out by the Palestinian group on October 7. This attack resulted in the loss of numerous lives, with casualties primarily being civilians. Following this incident, the United States swiftly provided military aid to Israel, which has since initiated a relentless campaign in Gaza. The death toll in Gaza has been substantial, with the majority of the casualties also being civilians according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

These recent casualties have fuelled widespread outrage throughout the Middle East and have provided a catalyst for armed groups opposed to Israel to launch attacks across the region. US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria have also faced multiple drone and rocket attacks, believed to be orchestrated by Iran-backed armed groups.

As the threats continue to mount, it is imperative for countries to ensure the safety of vital shipping lanes and work towards deescalating tensions in the region.