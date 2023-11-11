New Developments in the Investigation of the Killing of Sikh Leader

American intelligence agencies have recently collaborated with their Canadian counterparts on the investigation of the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The United States provided Canada with intelligence information following the killing, which occurred outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia in June.

While the US was not aware of the assassination in advance and did not possess any definitive evidence regarding the culprits, they did share relevant contextual information to support Canada’s conclusion that Indian “agents” were behind the brazen attack. This collaboration underscores the strong alliance between the two neighboring countries.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is actively investigating the killing, despite the Indian government denying any involvement. Canadian authorities reportedly possess human and signals intelligence that bolsters their theory of the assassination, including communications involving Indian officials in Canada.

This high-profile incident has led to a diplomatic crisis between Canada and India, two nations with a significant Sikh population. Canada, home to approximately 770,000 Sikhs, has taken measures such as expelling a senior diplomat from the Indian intelligence community. In retaliation, India has expelled a senior Canadian diplomat and indefinitely suspended visa services for Canadians.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, vocally advocated for the establishment of Khalistan, an independent nation for the Sikh population in India, encompassing part of the state of Punjab. The Indian government classified Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020, accusing him of leading the Khalistan Tiger Force militant organization.

On the day of the assassination, two masked assailants ambushed Nijjar’s vehicle as he was leaving a Sikh temple. Using automatic weapons, they unleashed a hail of bullets, firing an estimated 30 to 50 shots.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is a Sikh separatist?

A: A Sikh separatist advocate for the creation of an independent nation, called Khalistan, for the Sikh population in India.

Q: What is a gurdwara?

A: A gurdwara is a place of worship for Sikhs, serving as a central hub for religious and community activities.

Q: What is Khalistan?

A: Khalistan is a proposed independent nation for the Sikh population in India, encompassing part of the state of Punjab.

Q: What is the Khalistan Tiger Force?

A: The Khalistan Tiger Force is an organization labeled as militant by the Indian government. It is accused of promoting violence in pursuit of the creation of Khalistan.

