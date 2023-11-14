The U.S. Central Command recently made an announcement that highlights the support it is providing to Ukraine’s military in their battle against another authoritarian regime. In a transfer of seized Iranian ammunition, Ukraine now has more than one million rounds to aid their cause.

The transfer of approximately 1.1 million rounds of 7.62mm ammunition took place on Monday, according to CENTCOM. These munitions were originally seized by U.S. Central Command naval forces from a stateless dhow named MARWAN 1 on December 9, 2022. The ammunition was intended to be transferred from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to the Houthis in Yemen, which violated the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216.

Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the significance of this weapons transfer in his statement, stating that the Justice Department’s forfeiture actions against one authoritarian regime are now directly supporting the Ukrainian people’s fight against another authoritarian regime. This transfer provides Ukraine with much-needed ammunition to strengthen their position.

Instead of relying on quotes, it is important to understand the facts surrounding this transfer of ammunition. The U.S. seized approximately 1.063 million rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, 24,000 rounds of 12.7x99mm ammunition, 6,960 proximity fuses for rocket-propelled grenades, and 2,000 kg of propellant used to launch rocket-propelled grenades from the MARWAN 1.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia filed court documents that reveal the extent of the seizure. The Justice Department will continue to utilize all available legal authority to support Ukraine in their fight for freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

CENTCOM also reiterated the commitment of the U.S. to work with allies and partners in countering the flow of Iranian lethal aid in the region. This commitment encompasses the enforcement of U.S. and U.N. sanctions and interdictions to curb the illicit transfer of weaponry.

While this transfer of ammunition is taking place, there are ongoing discussions within the Republican Party regarding additional funding to Ukraine. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky suggests a growing movement to cut such funding, citing concerns about funding Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, among other existing commitments. These discussions and debates add an intriguing dimension to the broader conversation about U.S. support for Ukraine.

It is important to note that the U.S. has already provided a significant amount of aid to Ukraine since the war began, estimated to be over $100 billion of taxpayer dollars, according to the White House. Despite concerns about corruption in Ukraine, the Biden administration continues to support the region with military and security assistance.

The current strategy prioritizes deoligarchizing the economy and delivering prosperity for all as key aspects of the reforms needed in Ukraine. The U.S. State Department’s strategy memo reiterates this support while emphasizing the necessity of a clear and transparent plan.

This transfer of seized Iranian ammunition to Ukraine signifies a strategic effort by the U.S. to empower Ukraine in their fight against an authoritarian regime. It serves as a symbol of solidarity between the two countries and highlights the ongoing dynamics in U.S. foreign policy.