In a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, it has been disclosed that the United States has provided Israel with a multitude of weapons, including ‘bunker buster’ bombs, for its ongoing war on Gaza. The BLU-109 bombs, designed to penetrate fortified structures before detonation, were transferred from Washington to Israel. These bombs, previously utilized by the US in various conflicts, are equipped with warheads weighing over 900 kilograms (19,80 pounds).

The provision of these specific munitions is not an isolated incident as the US has also supplied Israel with an assortment of other armaments for the war in Gaza. The surge in US arms support consists of 15,000 bombs, 57,000 155mm artillery shells, unguided Mk82 and Mk84 bombs, GBU-39 small-diameter bombs, and JDAMs, a guidance kit that transforms unguided bombs into precision-guided weapons.

Throughout the conflict, Israel has employed these large-scale bombs in some of the most devastating attacks on the Gaza Strip. One such attack was responsible for the destruction of an apartment block in the Jabalia refugee camp, resulting in the loss of more than 100 lives. While Israeli authorities claimed the strike was justified as it targeted a Hamas leader, such extensive civilian casualties raise concerns about the proportionality and appropriateness of these weapons.

The delivery of heavy-duty penetration bombs to Israel has initiated a discussion in Congress about the continuance of US arms transfers to the country. Questions are being raised regarding the suitability of providing ‘bunker bombs’ to Israel, particularly given their use in a densely populated civilian area, such as Gaza. Calls for more transparency and scrutiny of these transfers have also emerged amidst mounting concerns about civilian casualties.

Although the ‘bunker buster’ bombs have the potential to target the tunnels utilized by Hamas for movement and storage, the location of these tunnels under densely populated urban areas poses a significant challenge. Their usage in such an environment could result in a significant increase in civilian casualties.

As international pressure for a total ceasefire intensifies, the US has maintained unequivocal support for Israel’s military operations. Despite urging Israel to limit civilian casualties, the United States has continued to supply arms, reaffirming its position as a staunch ally of Israel in the conflict with Gaza.

‘Bunker buster’ bombs, such as the BLU-109, are munitions specifically designed to penetrate fortified structures before detonation. These bombs, equipped with powerful warheads, aim to incapacitate or destroy targets located underground or in hardened structures.

According to the report, the war in Gaza has claimed the lives of over 15,000 Palestinians, including at least 6,150 children. The recent attack that triggered the conflict resulted in the death of 1,200 people.

In addition to ‘bunker buster’ bombs, the US has provided Israel with 15,000 bombs, 57,000 155mm artillery shells, unguided Mk82 and Mk84 bombs, GBU-39 small-diameter bombs, and JDAMs. These armaments serve various purposes and provide a wide range of capabilities for Israeli military operations.

Yes, the report highlights that there are growing concerns and questions in Congress regarding the continuation of arms transfers to Israel. The use of these weapons in densely populated civilian areas has raised doubts about their appropriateness and potential for civilian casualties.