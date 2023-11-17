US Foils Attempted Smuggling of Iranian Oil to China

In a major operation earlier this year, US authorities successfully intercepted and seized nearly 1 million barrels of Iranian oil that were being illegally smuggled to China. Court documents reveal that the M/T Suez Rajan, the vessel involved in the smuggling, had its cargo records falsified by Iran and its location intentionally masked.

This significant seizure prompted the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to retaliate by attempting to seize two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The actions of the US in preventing the smuggling operation highlight the continuing tension between the two countries in the volatile region.

The oil tanker, Rajan, has remained off the coast of Texas since the seizure. Iran has vehemently threatened Washington, holding it responsible should the cargo be offloaded. Such threats have deterred US companies from involving themselves in the process due to fears of reprisals from Tehran.

It was the Greek company Empire Navigation, the manager of the Rajan, that took the steps to complete the offloading of the confiscated Iranian oil. However, this operation did not go unnoticed by the US Justice Department, which recently revealed that Empire Navigation has pleaded guilty to smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil. The company now faces a fine of $2.4 million and will be subject to three years of probation.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route, remains a contentious area where frequent encounters between the US Navy and Iranian forces occur. Early last month, Iran claimed to have carried out an “intercept” of a US Navy vessel, but the US denied these allegations. Iran released edited footage to support its claim, although the Pentagon dismissed it as false and possibly propaganda.

It is crucial to curb these illegal activities to maintain stability and security in the region. The US seizure of the Iranian oil not only prevents the funds from reaching Iran, a country known for its support of terrorist activities, but also sends a strong message to other nations that illicit oil smuggling will not be tolerated.

