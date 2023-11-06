World Scout Jamboree Sees Exodus due to Intense Heat and Safety Concerns

The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea has been adversely affected by extreme heat and dangerous weather conditions, leading to the early departure of several participating countries. Following the United Kingdom’s decision to move scouts to hotels in Seoul, the United States has also chosen to withdraw from the campsite, relocating to a nearby U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.

In light of ongoing extreme weather conditions, the U.S. Contingent made the difficult choice to leave the 25th World Scout Jamboree site as a precautionary measure. Rising temperatures of up to 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) in Saemangeum, where the camp is located, have posed significant health risks to the 39,000 participants, predominantly aged 14-18.

The departure of the United States and the United Kingdom has dealt a blow to both the event organizers and the South Korean government. Despite efforts to provide additional water trucks, air-conditioned spaces, and medical support, the conditions remained severe, prompting concerns for the well-being of the scouts.

Acknowledging the escalating situation, the World Organization of the Scout Movement reached out to the Korean Scout Association, urging them to explore options for ending the jamboree earlier than scheduled while ensuring the participants’ safety until they return to their home countries.

The safety issues experienced at the jamboree have raised questions among parents regarding the adequacy of measures in place to protect their children. With hundreds of participants falling ill due to heat-related ailments, the gravity of the situation has become apparent.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo have taken steps to address the concerns. The South Korean government has allocated 6 billion won ($4.6 million) to support the jamboree and expressed its commitment to leveraging all available resources to ensure a safe conclusion to the event.

As the jamboree progresses, it remains crucial for organizers and authorities to prioritize the well-being and safety of all participants. Weather conditions can be unpredictable, but by taking proactive measures and implementing robust contingency plans, future events can better safeguard the health of scouts and maintain the spirit of camaraderie that the World Scout Jamboree represents.