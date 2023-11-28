New Title: Rising Tensions in the Red Sea: Somali Pirates Suspected of Recent Tanker Seizure

In the latest maritime incident near Yemen, a group of armed men attempted to hijack an Israel-linked cargo ship. However, the United States believes that these attackers are likely Somali pirates rather than Houthi fighters from neighboring Yemen. Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder stated that initial assessments suggest the involvement of Somali individuals in this piracy-related incident.

The attempted hijacking occurred at a time when Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have been carrying out raids on ships in the region. Shortly after the attack on the tanker Central Park, the US reported that ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled territory towards American ships. Fortunately, the missiles failed to reach their intended targets and fell into the ocean.

The Houthi rebels have gained control over significant parts of northern Yemen after a prolonged conflict with the country’s government and a coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. As their influence in the region grows, the Houthis have also intensified attacks on Israel during the ongoing conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

While the Houthis’ missile and drone attacks on Israel have been largely unsuccessful, they have resorted to seizing commercial ships in the Red Sea, alleging Israeli connections. The United States recently hinted at considering the reclassification of the Houthis as a “terrorist” organization following one such ship seizure.

Yemen’s Aden-based government has blamed the Houthis for the recent attack and missile launch towards the US ships. However, the Houthi group has not acknowledged responsibility for either the missile incident or the attempted hijacking.

It is crucial to note that the Central Park is managed by Zodiac Maritime Ltd, an international ship management firm headquartered in London and owned by Israel’s Ofer family. Shipping companies operating in the region continue to face increasing risks amid rising tensions and security concerns.

