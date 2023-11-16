US Rebuffs Reports of Niger Asking American Ambassador to Leave

The U.S. State Department has clarified that the Niger Foreign Ministry did not request the departure of American diplomatic personnel, despite online circulation of letters suggesting otherwise. The spokesperson emphasized that no official communication had been made by Niger to the U.S. government urging the removal of their ambassador from the African country. The situation unfolded following the military takeover in Niger on July 26, which saw President Mohamed Bazoum being ousted and placed under house arrest. The United States has been actively advocating for a peaceful diplomatic solution to the crisis.

FAQ:

Q: Did the Niger Foreign Ministry request the departure of American diplomatic personnel?

A: No, the U.S. State Department confirmed that no such request was made by Niger.

Q: What led to this situation?

A: The crisis arose after Niger’s military officers seized power and deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

Q: What is the United States’ stance on the issue?

A: The U.S. has been advocating for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis in Niger.

Q: Who is the new U.S. Ambassador to Niger?

A: Kathleen Fitzgibbons recently assumed the role of U.S. Ambassador to Niger.