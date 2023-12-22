US Expresses Willingness to Back Revised UN Resolution to Enhance Aid to Gaza

In a recent development, the United States has announced its readiness to support a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at boosting the provision of humanitarian supplies to Gaza. After a week of negotiations and substantial amendments, including the removal of a call for an urgent suspension of hostilities, the US has expressed its willingness to vote in favor of the resolution.

The vote on the resolution has been postponed for a fourth consecutive day until Friday, following extensive negotiations. However, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, confirmed that the US and Arab states have agreed on revisions that Washington can endorse. She emphasized that the resolution will facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need and support Egypt’s priority of establishing a mechanism on the ground to facilitate humanitarian aid.

It remains uncertain whether other council members, particularly Russia, will accept the proposed changes. The decision to postpone the vote until Friday allows UN missions to consult with their respective capitals regarding the amendments.

One notable revision in the draft resolution is the removal of the call for an urgent suspension of hostilities. Instead, it now appeals for urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, as well as creating conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.

Additionally, a section calling for the United Nations Secretary-General to establish an exclusive mechanism for monitoring aid shipments has been amended. It now calls for the appointment of a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator, responsible for facilitating, coordinating, monitoring, and verifying the humanitarian nature of all relief consignments in Gaza. This coordinator is expected to establish a UN mechanism to expedite the provision of humanitarian aid while consulting with all relevant parties, primarily Israel.

The draft resolution demands the cooperation of all parties involved in the conflict with the coordinator’s mandate, without delay or obstruction.

While the impact of the revised language on humanitarian delivery is uncertain, Thomas-Greenfield dismissed the notion that the resolution had been weakened. She emphasized that the draft resolution remains strong and enjoys full support from the Arab group, fulfilling their requirements for effective humanitarian assistance on the ground.

Throughout the negotiations, the US contended that the original wording, granting the UN exclusive control over a year-long humanitarian delivery mechanism, was inflexible and could impede emergency supplies.

The removal of the call for a suspension of hostilities is expected to relieve international pressure on Israel, which has rejected deadlines for the completion of its offensive. Additionally, a paragraph condemning violations of international humanitarian law and indiscriminate attacks against civilians has been edited out of the original resolution.

Some experts believe that the US has managed to capitalize on a challenging situation and successfully diluted the resolution’s text enough to gain support from Washington. However, they also highlight potential difficulties for Russia in accepting the revised resolution. The language surrounding the creation of conditions for a cessation of hostilities has been labeled as opaque and unclear.

Richard Gowan, the UN director at the International Crisis Group, expressed skepticism, stating that the language regarding the coordinator is convoluted and offers little guidance or leverage to the UN.

In conclusion, the US’s commitment to supporting the amended UN resolution represents a significant step towards enhancing aid to Gaza. The revisions in the resolution reflect efforts to find a balance between the parties involved, and while questions remain about the language and its impact, the resolution aims to address the pressing humanitarian needs in the region effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the purpose of the revised UN resolution?

The revised UN resolution aims to increase the flow of humanitarian supplies into Gaza and address the urgent needs of the population there.

2. Why was the call for an urgent suspension of hostilities removed?

The call for an urgent suspension of hostilities was removed to alleviate international pressure on Israel, which rejected deadlines for completing its offensive.

3. What changes were made to the draft resolution?

Several amendments were made to the draft resolution, including the appointment of a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator to oversee the delivery of aid in Gaza. The language was also modified to emphasize the creation of conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.

4. Will other council members, particularly Russia, accept the revised resolution?

It remains uncertain whether other council members, including Russia, will accept the proposed changes. Further consultations are expected before the vote takes place.

5. How will the revised resolution impact humanitarian delivery in Gaza?

The impact of the revised language on humanitarian delivery in Gaza is not yet clear. However, the resolution emphasizes the urgency of allowing safe and unhindered access for humanitarian aid.