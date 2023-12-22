US Poised to Support Amended UN Resolution to Boost Assistance to Gaza

The United States has announced its readiness to back an amended United Nations Security Council resolution that aims to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. After a week of negotiations and significant changes, including the removal of a call for an “urgent suspension of hostilities,” the resolution is awaiting a vote, now scheduled for Friday. The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that the revised version would help bring much-needed humanitarian assistance to those in need and support Egypt’s efforts to establish a mechanism for aid delivery.

While the US is prepared to vote in favor of the resolution, it remains uncertain whether other council members, particularly Russia, will accept the proposed amendments. The postponement of the vote until Friday allows UN missions to consult their respective capitals on the matter.

Based on a draft of the revised resolution, the call for an “urgent suspension of hostilities” has been replaced with an appeal for “urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.” The resolution now emphasizes the appointment of a “senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator” who will be responsible for facilitating, coordinating, monitoring, and verifying the humanitarian nature of relief shipments to Gaza. Additionally, the draft resolution demands that all parties involved in the conflict cooperate with the coordinator in fulfilling their mandate without delay or obstruction.

While it remains unclear how the revised language will impact aid convoys, Thomas-Greenfield has denied allegations that the resolution has been weakened. She emphasized that the amended version is strong and has the full support of the Arab group, providing them with the necessary means for humanitarian assistance on the ground.

During negotiations, the US argued that the original wording, which granted the UN exclusive control over the humanitarian delivery mechanism for a year, was inflexible and could impede the timely delivery of emergency supplies. The removal of the call for a suspension of hostilities is expected to reduce international pressure on Israel, which has rejected deadlines for ending its offensive. Notably, a paragraph condemning violations of international humanitarian law and acts of terrorism has also been removed.

Nevertheless, experts remain divided on the revised resolution. Richard Gowan, UN director at the International Crisis Group, believes that the US has managed to dilute the text to a point where it is acceptable to Washington, but it may face challenges from Russia. He suggests that the language around creating conditions for a cessation of hostilities is ambiguous, and the reference to a UN humanitarian mechanism provides little guidance or leverage.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the amended UN resolution?

The amended resolution aims to enhance the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and establish a mechanism for its delivery.

What changes have been made to the original resolution?

The revised version removed the call for an “urgent suspension of hostilities” and replaced it with a plea for immediate steps to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access. The language regarding the appointment of a coordinator responsible for monitoring aid shipments has also been modified.

Will the resolution receive unanimous support?

While the United States is prepared to back the amended resolution, it remains uncertain whether other council members, particularly Russia, will accept the proposed changes. The vote has been postponed to allow UN missions to consult their respective capitals.