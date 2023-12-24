New Article: Rising Tensions in the Middle East as Houthi Attacks Escalate

The recent events in the Middle East have thrust Iran into the spotlight once again, with the United States and the United Kingdom pointing fingers at the country for its alleged support of the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The United States has claimed that it shot down four drones launched by the Houthis, while the UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, has branded Iran a “malign influence” in the region.

According to a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the USS Laboon guided-missile destroyer successfully intercepted the drones as they were heading towards the vessel. Fortunately, no injuries or damage were reported. Moreover, the USS Laboon also responded to distress calls from two tankers, one Norwegian-flagged and the other Indian-flagged, that had come under attack.

This incident marks the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping attributed to the Houthi militants since October 17, as reported by CENTCOM. In addition, the Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles into internationally recognized shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea, although no vessels were hit.

In a separate incident, the US Defense Department stated that a drone launched from Iran targeted a Japanese-owned chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this incident. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency also reported that a drone had exploded near a vessel in the Bab el-Mandab Strait, off the coast of Yemen.

The Houthis, who hold significant control over parts of Yemen, have been carrying out an increasing number of drone and missile attacks on commercial shipping. They claim that these actions are in solidarity with Palestinians who are facing Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

In response to the escalating attacks, the US launched Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational security force aimed at protecting shipping in the region. The Middle East is home to one of the busiest trade routes in the world, making it crucial to ensure the safety and security of commercial vessels.

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has condemned Iran for its support of the Houthis and other armed groups. In an interview, Cameron referred to Iran as a “thoroughly malign influence” in the region and the world. He highlighted the various proxies through which Iran allegedly operates, including the Houthis, Hezbollah, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, and Hamas. Cameron emphasized the need to send a clear message to Iran that the escalating situation will not be tolerated.

The accusations against Iran regarding its involvement in the Houthi attacks on commercial ships have been met with denial. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri, dismissed these claims, stating that the Houthis act independently and make decisions according to their own capacities. However, Tehran has acknowledged providing political support to the Houthis while denying arming the rebel group.

The rising tensions in the Middle East are cause for concern, as they have the potential to escalate into a larger conflict. The accusations against Iran and its alleged support for armed groups have unleashed a fresh wave of discussions and debates on the state of affairs in the region.

