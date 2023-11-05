US Accuses Iran of Enabling Proxy Attacks in the Region

Amid escalating tensions in the region, the United States has accused Iran of actively facilitating rocket and drone attacks conducted by Iranian-backed proxy groups on US forces in Iraq and Syria. The White House national security spokesperson, John Kirby, stated that the US would not allow threats to its interests to go unchallenged. As tensions rise due to the Israel-Hamas war, the US has expressed support for Israel and its right to self-defense.

While Iran politically supports Hamas, Hezbollah, and Shia groups in Iraq, the country denies providing military assistance to these groups. However, the US claims that Iran is closely monitoring recent events, including the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and is actively facilitating attacks or encouraging others to exploit the situation for their own interests or those of Iran.

Kirby emphasized that the US would not allow Iran to maintain any level of deniability for its involvement and confirmed that the US has sent a few military advisers to Israel. These advisers have experience in the types of operations Israel is currently conducting and may conduct in the future.

Iran has not responded immediately to these accusations made by the US government. However, Iranian leaders have previously warned of a response from other fronts if Israel continues its offensive actions in Gaza.

President Joe Biden’s administration had previously praised a period of relative calm and dialogue with pro-Iranian fighters in the region. However, since Wednesday, there have been multiple rocket and drone attacks targeting Iraqi military bases where US troops are stationed as part of the international coalition fighting against ISIS.

The US has sent naval support, including two aircraft carriers, warships, and around 2,000 marines, to the Middle East to assist Israel. Additionally, they have promised significant defense aid to Israel following the attack by Hamas that resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people, primarily civilians.

As the situation continues to unfold, the US remains firm in its stance against threats to its interests and its support for Israel during this escalating conflict in the region.