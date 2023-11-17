The Absence of Xi and Putin at G-20 Presents an Opportunity for Biden’s India Summit

President Joe Biden’s visit to India for a two-day summit comes at a time of division among the world’s leading economies. The absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping from the G-20 summit creates an opportunity for Biden to strengthen relationships with other nations attending.

Upon his arrival, Biden met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing India’s importance as a critical partner for the United States in the 21st century and a key regional ally in countering China.

While White House officials acknowledged India’s disappointment over the absence of Xi and Putin, they emphasized their intention to use the summit as an opportunity to forge stronger relationships with other participating nations.

The White House remains concerned about Prime Minister Modi’s record on human rights and what some view as a democratic decline in India. However, the joint statement released after the meeting highlighted the shared values between the US and India, including freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens.

In addition to affirming these values, the leaders announced agreements on technology and trade, particularly in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, telecom, and computing. They also resolved the last outstanding dispute between India and the United States at the World Trade Organization.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Modi expressed his anticipation of welcoming President Biden to the next Quad Leaders’ Summit to be hosted by India in 2024, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

While celebrating the improving relationship between India and the United States, officials acknowledged that Biden raised concerns about the state of democracy in India. Biden emphasized the importance of democracy in their bilateral relationship, engaging in a respectful dialogue and acknowledging that both countries face shared challenges.

As Biden seeks to counter China’s influence, his visit to India offers an opportunity to demonstrate that the United States can be a better partner for developing countries. With President Xi Jinping’s absence from the G-20 summit, Biden can make his case for American partnerships on a global stage.

While Biden’s political standing in the United States remains uncertain, his activities on the international front serve as a contrast to Republicans. His visit to Ukraine earlier this year was highlighted in a campaign ad, emphasizing his commitment to a robust US role in the world.

Overall, Biden’s visit to India not only aims to strengthen the partnership between the two countries, but also showcases the United States as a reliable and valuable partner to other nations. The absence of Xi and Putin at the G-20 presents an unexpected opportunity for Biden to solidify alliances on the world stage.

FAQ:

Q: Why aren’t Xi and Putin attending the G-20 summit?

A: The absence of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit is a missed opportunity for engagement, but it allows President Biden to focus on strengthening relationships with other participating nations.

Q: What agreements were made between Biden and Modi?

A: The leaders announced agreements on technology and trade, including high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, telecom, and computing. They also resolved the last outstanding dispute between India and the United States at the World Trade Organization.

Q: What is the significance of Biden’s visit to India?

A: Biden’s visit to India highlights the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and his commitment to countering China’s influence. It also presents an opportunity for the United States to demonstrate its value as a partner for developing nations.