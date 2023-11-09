United States Extends Invitation to Chinese Foreign Minister for Bilateral Talks

In a move to promote diplomatic relations, the United States has formally invited China’s recently reappointed foreign minister, Wang Yi, to Washington. This invitation comes after the sudden removal of Wang’s predecessor, Qin Gang, raising questions about transparency within the Chinese government.

The invitation was extended during a meeting at the State Department between U.S. Assistant Secretary for East Asia and Pacific Affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink, and Yang Tao, Director General of North American and Oceania Affairs at China’s Foreign Ministry. While it has not been confirmed if China has accepted the invitation, it is the expectation of the United States that the trip will occur.

The meeting between the U.S. and Chinese officials was described as “candid, substantive, and productive.” Both sides engaged in exchanges of views on China-U.S. relations, as well as global and regional issues of mutual interest. The discussions aimed to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

It is worth noting that this invitation follows the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qin Gang in June. The talks were characterized as “candid, substantive, and constructive.” During the meeting, Blinken extended an invitation to Qin to continue discussions in Washington.

The United States is committed to fostering positive relations with China, and this invitation to Wang Yi is a testament to that commitment. As the world’s two largest economies, maintaining open channels of communication and addressing shared concerns is essential for global stability.

With speculation surrounding the sudden removal of Qin Gang, the visit by Wang Yi will provide an opportunity for both countries to address any uncertainties and ensure continued dialogue moving forward. The United States remains optimistic about the potential outcomes of this visit and looks forward to constructive discussions with China’s foreign minister.