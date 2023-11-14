US Stands Against Israeli Occupation of Gaza, Advocates for Post-Conflict Conversations on Governance

Following the recent Israel-Hamas war, the White House has voiced its opposition to any Israeli military reoccupation of the Gaza Strip. US President Joe Biden believes that it is not the right course of action to take. The comments were made by White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, who emphasized the need for discussions on what post-conflict Gaza should look like and its governance.

This statement comes in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suggestion that Israel would assume control of security in Gaza after the war. Netanyahu expressed the need for Israel to take responsibility for security for an indefinite period. He argued that without Israel’s security responsibility, the eruption of Hamas terror would be unimaginable.

However, the White House firmly believes that post-conflict Gaza should not resemble its previous state. The current situation cannot be sustained, and viable alternatives must be explored. Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou dismissed the proposal to remove Hamas, emphasizing that the future of Gaza lies in the hands of its people, who are intrinsically linked to the resistance movement.

It is crucial to note that Gaza is already considered an occupied territory due to Israel’s control over its borders, airspace, and territorial waters. Despite officially withdrawing its forces and settlers from Gaza in 2005, Israel continues to exert significant control over the enclave. Furthermore, Israel imposed a blockade on Gaza in 2007, exacerbating the severe restrictions on the territory.

The war between Israel and Hamas has resulted in devastating consequences for both sides. Palestinian health authorities report that Israeli bombardment of Gaza has claimed the lives of at least 10,328 people, including 4,237 children. In response to international calls for a ceasefire, both Israel and Hamas have remained steadfast in their refusal. Israel asserts that Hamas should release the hostages it has taken, while Hamas refuses to halt its resistance as long as Gaza is under assault.

Israeli ground troops have engaged in intense clashes with Palestinian fighters within Gaza, leading to the division of the territory and the encirclement of Gaza City. The Israeli military aims to exert pressure on Hamas through its ground operation. Simultaneously, Israel continues to conduct airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life.

Amidst the conflict, Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City, seeking sanctuary in the southern part of the territory. However, many remain fearful as Israeli troops control parts of the north-south route. Southern areas have also experienced bombardment, exacerbating the plight of the already traumatized population.

Gaza’s humanitarian crisis is further exacerbated by the siege imposed by Israel, which severely restricts access to essential resources such as food, water, and electricity. Fuel supplies are also cut off, leaving over 2.3 million people trapped in a sealed-off enclave. While some aid has trickled in through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the United Nations chief has highlighted the stark contrast between this minimal aid and the overwhelming need in Gaza.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has reported incidents of violence aimed at humanitarian efforts. A humanitarian convoy delivering medical supplies to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City came under fire, resulting in a driver sustaining light injuries. Such actions further compound the challenges faced by the already strained medical infrastructure.

The recent closure of the Rafah crossing, following an Israeli airstrike on an ambulance en route, has added to the difficult circumstances in Gaza. The closure limits the flow of essential supplies and restricts the movement of people seeking medical care or escaping the conflict.

As the conflict continues, it is essential for international stakeholders to actively engage in finding a resolution that addresses the root causes and brings lasting peace to the region. Through diplomatic efforts, a comprehensive agreement encompassing the concerns and aspirations of all parties involved can be achieved.