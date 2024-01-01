New Sanctions Target Money Network Linked to Yemen Houthi Rebels

The United States has taken decisive action by imposing sanctions on a network of money exchange services in Yemen and Turkey that are accused of providing financial support to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. These rebels have been responsible for launching attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the southern Red Sea, including the recent interception of a drone and a missile by the U.S. military.

Among those targeted by the sanctions are the head of a financial intermediary based in Sana’a, Yemen, and three exchange houses in Yemen and Turkey. The U.S. Treasury alleges that these individuals and companies have facilitated the transfer of millions of dollars to the Houthis under the direction of sanctioned Iranian financial facilitator Sa’id al-Jamal. As a result of the sanctions, they will be denied access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prohibited from conducting business with Americans.

This move is part of a broader effort by the U.S. to penalize the Houthi rebels. Just a few weeks ago, sanctions were announced against 13 individuals and firms suspected of providing significant financial support to the rebels through the sale and shipment of Iranian commodities.

Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, emphasized the significance of this action, stating that it reinforces the determination to disrupt the flow of illicit funds to the Houthis. These rebels have repeatedly carried out dangerous attacks on international shipping, posing a threat to regional stability. Nelson also affirmed that the U.S. and its allies will continue to target the facilitation networks that enable the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their supporters in Iran.

The attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi rebels have become more frequent in recent months. This escalation coincided with the war between Israel and Hamas and reached a peak after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza caused significant casualties. The Houthi leadership maintains that their attacks are aimed at Israel.

In response to these threats, the U.S. military’s Central Command reported another attempt by the Houthis to attack commercial vessels, which was successfully intercepted by the USS Mason, a Navy destroyer. It marked the 22nd known attack by the rebels on international shipping since late October. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or damage to the ships in the area.

To counter the Houthi threat, the White House has encouraged its allies to join the Combined Maritime Forces, a partnership comprising 39 nations. This coalition is dedicated to combating malign actions by non-state actors in international waters and aims to counter the activities of the Houthis.

The attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea have had serious implications for global trade. Major shipping companies and oil giants have been deterred from using this vital trade route, resulting in the redirection of global trade flows. Consequently, delays and rising prices for consumer goods and energy supplies are expected in the coming months.

