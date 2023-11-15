New Revelations Surface Regarding Israel’s Meeting with Libyan Foreign Minister

In a recent turn of events, new details surrounding the controversial meeting between the foreign ministers of Israel and Libya have emerged. The United States has expressed its dissatisfaction with Israel for publicly revealing the meeting, causing further strain between the two nations. Despite initial claims that the meeting was a secret, it appears that the US was aware of it and even encouraged Libya’s participation. However, the decision by Israel to disclose the meeting has reportedly damaged the potential for further normalization processes with other countries.

The revelation of the meeting has had significant consequences for both Israel and Libya. Following the announcement, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush was fired, and an investigation panel was formed to look into the matter. Amidst protests in Libya, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh affirmed that there would be no further normalization with Israel. He also expressed his ignorance of the meeting, raising questions about the level of communication within the Libyan government.

Contrary to previous claims, it has now come to light that Prime Minister Dbeibeh was aware of the talks between Mangoush and the Israeli foreign minister. The meeting had been arranged with the coordination of the prime minister’s office during a visit to Rome. It was part of US-brokered efforts to establish diplomatic relations between Libya and Israel. However, concerns about public backlash have made the Libyan government hesitant to move forward with normalization.

The fallout from this revelation has put Israel’s foreign relations in a precarious position. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has faced widespread criticism for his handling of the situation, with calls for his resignation. The leak of the meeting has been deemed as irresponsible and damaging to Israel’s international reputation. Questions have been raised about Israel’s reliability as a partner in diplomatic relations.

