The recently concluded G20 summit in New Delhi saw the world’s most powerful economies come together to discuss pressing global issues. While tensions were high due to differing views on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the summit ultimately produced a declaration that emphasized the importance of peace, security, and conflict resolution.

The declaration refrained from directly criticizing Russia for its involvement in the war, but acknowledged the significant human suffering caused by the conflict. It also urged all states to refrain from using force to acquire territory and to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of other nations. Although the resolution received praise from the United States, Russia, Germany, and Britain, Ukraine expressed disappointment, stating that it was “nothing to be proud of.”

One notable development during the summit was the admission of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. This move showcased the bloc’s commitment to inclusivity and recognizing the importance of the African continent in global affairs.

On the final day of the summit, world leaders paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the iconic leader of India’s independence movement. As they visited his memorial, they reflected on his teachings of peace and non-violence. Notably, President Joe Biden left for Vietnam before the conclusion of the summit, and there were no reported talks between him and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov or Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also absent from the summit.

The negotiations leading up to the declaration were challenging, taking almost twenty days to reach an agreement. The Ukrainian war was a particularly contentious issue, but other key topics such as climate change and the transition to low-carbon energy systems also contributed to differences in positions. The role of India, Brazil, and South Africa in bridging these gaps was crucial and instrumental in achieving consensus.

It is important to note that the conflict in Ukraine has had far-reaching consequences, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives, the displacement of millions, and economic instability worldwide. While Russia claims to be conducting a “special military operation,” allegations of atrocities persist.

As the G20 summit drew to a close, the declaration stood as a call for peace, unity, and the global community’s commitment to resolving conflicts through diplomatic means. The world looks to these leaders to uphold the principles outlined in the declaration and work towards a more peaceful and harmonious future.

