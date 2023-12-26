US Responds to Attack on American Service Members in Iraq

In a recent incident in Iraq, three American service members were injured when the terrorist group Kataib Hezbollah launched an attack on Erbil Air Base. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin confirmed the news, stating that necessary and proportionate strikes were conducted by US forces on three facilities that Kataib Hezbollah and its affiliated groups used in Iraq. This response aimed to disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups responsible for the attacks.

The precision strikes were in retaliation for a series of assaults on US personnel in both Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias. Among these attacks was the assault on Erbil Air Base earlier on Christmas Day, carried out by the Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups. Secretary Austin emphasized that the strikes were intended to directly target those responsible and prevent further harm to American personnel.

As a result of the attack on Erbil Air Base, three US service members were injured, one of whom is in critical condition. Secretary Austin expressed his prayers and thoughts for the injured individuals and their families, praising their bravery in the face of danger.

The situation is currently unfolding, and more updates will be provided as the story develops.

