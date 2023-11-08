US Commerce Department Imposes Export Control Measures on Chinese Companies

The US Commerce Department has recently taken action against several Chinese companies by adding them to the government export control list. This move is in response to their support for Moscow’s military and defense industrial base, including the supply of US-origin integrated circuits. The addition of these companies to the trade export control list is aimed at curbing the supply of microelectronics used by Russia for precision guidance systems in missiles and drones that have been launched against civilian targets in Ukraine.

Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement, Matthew Axelrod, stated that the inclusion of these companies on the Entity List sends a clear message that the US will not tolerate the supply of US-origin technology to the Russian defense sector. The US government is determined to take action against companies that engage in such activities, highlighting concerns regarding the potential impact on national security.

China has criticized the US action, describing it as “economic coercion and unilateral bullying”. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce called on the US to rectify its practices and put an end to what it deems as an unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies.

This action by the US Commerce Department comes in the wake of growing tensions between the US and Russia, amidst ongoing conflicts and geopolitical disputes. The US has consistently stated that it will take measures to protect its national security and foreign policy interests.

When companies are added to the US Entity List, they are considered a threat to US national security or foreign policy. This designation poses challenges for suppliers, as they must obtain difficult-to-obtain licenses before they can export goods to entities on the list. These measures aim to ensure that sensitive technologies and components do not end up in the wrong hands and potentially pose a threat to global security.

The US Commerce Department’s recent actions are a clear indication of the government’s commitment to enforcing export control measures and maintaining a strong stance against the support of sensitive technologies to countries or entities that may use them for nefarious purposes.