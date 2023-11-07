China and Russia Conduct Joint Naval Exercises Near Aleutian Islands, Raising Concerns

Recent joint naval exercises between China and Russia near the Aleutian Islands have sparked concerns about the changing dynamics in the Arctic region and the implications for U.S. national security. The presence of eleven military vessels from China and Russia prompted the U.S. Navy to deploy four of its destroyers in response. While the combined force did not enter U.S. territory, the exercise highlights the growing authoritarian aggression led by Beijing and Moscow.

This is not the first time that such joint exercises have taken place in the region. For at least the past three years, Chinese naval ships have sailed in or near the waters off the Aleutian Islands. In 2022, the U.S. Coast Guard encountered Chinese and Russian naval vessels during a routine patrol in the Bering Sea. The formation of ships operated within international rules and norms but prompted the Coast Guard to ensure the defense of U.S. interests in the maritime environment around Alaska.

The response from U.S. officials this year has been more robust compared to previous incidents. U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan expressed encouragement at the Navy’s swift response, stating that it sends a strong message to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. is committed to protecting and defending its vital national interests in Alaska.

The concerns over increased military activity in the Arctic region are not new. With the warming climate and melting sea ice, the Arctic has become an area of increased interest for both Russia and China. NATO has previously warned about China’s growing presence in the Arctic, and Russia has established a new Arctic command and military sites in the region.

The incident near the Aleutian Islands serves as a stark reminder of Alaska’s proximity to both China and Russia and the vital role the state plays in U.S. national defense and territorial sovereignty. As the climate continues to change, it is crucial for the United States to closely monitor and address the evolving dynamics in the Arctic region to ensure its national security interests are protected.