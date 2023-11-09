UN Security Council Debates Israel-Gaza War, Urges Immediate Ceasefire

In a historic move, the United Nations Security Council held its first open debate on the Israel-Gaza war, attracting the attention of nearly 90 countries, including several foreign ministers. The main focus of the debate was on finding a solution to the ongoing conflict and calling for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza’s vulnerable Palestinian population.

While the debate saw various perspectives and opinions on the matter, the majority of council members called for an end to the violence and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire. Many speakers expressed their concern over the mounting death toll and the widespread destruction occurring in Gaza. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of “razing Gaza to the ground” and criticized the Security Council’s failure to take action.

The United States, Israel’s staunchest ally, expressed its support for a humanitarian pause rather than a full ceasefire and proposed a new US-led resolution that would incorporate feedback from all parties involved. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the need to protect Palestinian civilians and called for humanitarian pauses to facilitate aid delivery and ensure the safety of civilians.

Meanwhile, Russia has put forward its own counter resolution, and a vote on various resolutions is expected in the coming days. In addition to the Security Council’s deliberations, nations like Jordan and Russia have requested a meeting of the UN General Assembly this week to address the situation, although resolutions passed there are non-binding. The international community is increasingly frustrated with the Security Council’s inaction and is seeking other avenues to address the ongoing crisis.

As the debate continues, it is evident that there is a global call for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further suffering and save lives. The focus is on finding a sustainable solution that addresses the concerns of all parties involved while prioritizing the protection of civilians. The outcome of these discussions and the subsequent actions taken will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the trajectory of the Israel-Gaza conflict.