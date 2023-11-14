The Republican Divide: A Fresh Perspective on US Support for Israel

Washington, DC – In the lead-up to the highly anticipated first Republican debate for the 2024 United States presidential race, a significant clash has emerged among candidates regarding their support for Israel, revealing deep-seated divisions within the party when it comes to foreign aid.

The exchange began when former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, criticized her fellow Republican candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, for suggesting a possible reduction in US military assistance to Israel. Haley, a strong advocate for Israel, emphasized the importance of maintaining America’s special bond with the nation, stating that supporting Israel is morally right and strategically beneficial. She firmly declared that she would never abandon Israel if elected president.

While Ramaswamy, a billionaire entrepreneur without previous political experience, acknowledged the benefits of the US-Israel relationship, he expressed a commitment to prioritizing US interests above all else. In a recent interview, he emphasized that the United States should not have an exclusive commitment to any single country, including Israel. Ramaswamy did, however, express the intention to encourage more Arab and Muslim nations to recognize Israel as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts. He stated that increased normalization between Israel and its neighbors could eventually render significant financial assistance unnecessary for regional stability.

Ramaswamy’s remarks made headlines, drawing attention to the contrasting views within the Republican party. Despite having a reputation for opposing foreign aid, many Republicans make an exception for Israel. For instance, Senator Rand Paul proposed a 10-year halt on all foreign assistance administered through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), excluding funds allocated to Israel. Ramaswamy’s position on scaling back aid to Israel puts him at odds with the majority of Republicans, including foreign policy isolationists and critics of foreign aid.

It is noteworthy that evangelical Christians, who endorse Israel based on theological grounds, have evolved into a significant Republican constituency, solidifying support for Israel as a core tenet of the party platform.

As the Republican primary race unfolds, Ramaswamy’s proposal is attracting both heightened scrutiny and increased rivalry from other Republican candidates. According to an August survey conducted by Emerson College, Ramaswamy’s support stands at 10 percent, alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who takes a more hardline stance on Israel-related issues. DeSantis has gained attention for imposing penalties on companies that boycott Israel and has wrongly claimed that the Palestinian West Bank is not occupied territory.

With the first presidential debate approaching, Ramaswamy, Haley, and DeSantis are expected to take the stage to discuss their policy platforms. However, notable candidate and former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will not participate in the event. During his presidency, Trump significantly advanced US policy in favor of Israel, including relocating the American embassy to Jerusalem and acknowledging Israeli claims to Syria’s occupied Golan Heights.

Other Republican candidates who will be attending the debate include former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott, and ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, all of whom have been vocal supporters of Israel. Conversely, President Joe Biden, widely considered the favorite to secure the Democratic nomination in 2024, has continued implementing many of Trump’s pro-Israel policies throughout his own presidency.

