US Vows to Defend Philippines Amidst Tensions in South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — In the midst of escalating tensions in the South China Sea, the United States has reiterated its commitment to defend the Philippines in the event of an armed attack, as established by a treaty dating back to 1951. The recent incident involved Chinese ships blocking and colliding with two Filipino vessels near Second Thomas Shoal.

Philippine diplomats have lodged a strong protest with the Chinese Embassy in Manila, following the collisions on Sunday. Although there were no reported injuries, both the Philippine coast guard ship and the navy’s wooden-hulled supply boat sustained damage.

Amidst these hostilities, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for an emergency meeting with defense and security officials to address the situation. The Philippines, along with other neighboring countries, has been pushing back against China’s broad territorial claims in the South China Sea. Seeking U.S. military support has become a common response to the increasing incidents in the region.

Instead of using direct quotes, we can describe Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro’s response to China’s actions as he denounced their use of “brute force” which endangered Filipino crew members. He also accused China of distorting facts to conceal its aggression and emphasized that China has no legal authority to operate within Philippine territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

President Marcos has ordered an investigation into the collisions, demonstrating that the Philippine government is taking these incidents seriously. While specific actions were not disclosed, the government aims to provide accurate information and has voiced its concern about China’s dangerous maneuvers in upcoming talks between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Defense Secretary Teodoro referred to the irony of China hosting the talks on preventing major conflicts at sea while also displaying a disregard for international law. The territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines, and other neighboring countries have long been considered a potential flashpoint in the broader U.S.-China rivalry.

The incident involved Chinese coast guard ships forming a blockade, preventing the delivery of food and supplies to Filipino forces stationed at Second Thomas Shoal. During the standoff, a Philippine coast guard ship and a supply boat were hit by a Chinese coast guard ship and a vessel. One of the two Filipino boats managed to successfully deliver supplies.

The Chinese diplomat, Zhou Zhiyong, reiterated China’s assertion that the Philippine vessels had intruded into Chinese territory. He urged the Philippines to address China’s concerns and remove the grounded warship at the shoal. The Chinese coast guard claimed that the collisions were caused by the Philippine vessels, suggesting that they were carrying construction materials to enhance their outpost.

In response to China’s actions, the U.S. and its allies expressed alarm. The U.S. State Department released a statement reaffirming its commitment to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty. They condemned China’s dangerous maneuvers and interference with the freedom of navigation of Philippine vessels, pointing to a 2016 arbitration ruling that had invalidated China’s expansive claims to the South China Sea.

While Washington does not claim any territory in the disputed sea, it has deployed forces to assert freedom of navigation and overflight in the region. This has led to tensions with Beijing, which has urged the U.S. to refrain from interfering in what it considers to be an Asian dispute.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Mutual Defense Treaty?

A: The Mutual Defense Treaty is a treaty signed between the United States and the Philippines in 1951. It stipulates that both countries will come to each other’s aid in the event of armed attacks.

Q: What is the South China Sea dispute?

A: The South China Sea dispute involves competing territorial claims by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei over various islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

Q: What is freedom of navigation?

A: Freedom of navigation refers to the principle that vessels and aircraft have the right to travel through international waters and airspace without interference from coastal states.

