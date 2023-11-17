US Extends Waiver Allowing Iraq to Pay Iran for Humanitarian Trade

In a recent development, the United States has decided to renew a 120-day waiver that allows Iraq to make payments to Iran for electricity. The U.S. officials emphasize that these funds can only be used for humanitarian trade purposes to acquire essential goods like food and agricultural products. This decision aims to address the concerns surrounding the transfer of funds to Iran and alleviate criticism that suggests it could benefit Iran’s military activities or nuclear program.

Previously, Iraq was only allowed to make payments into restricted Iranian accounts within the country. However, the new waiver permits the transfer of funds to similarly restricted accounts in third countries. The purpose of this measure is to ensure that the funds are used solely for “non-sanctionable transactions” and comply with the humanitarian objectives set by the U.S.

One of the key motivations behind this waiver is to reduce Iran’s influence and leverage over Iraq. In the past, Tehran has exerted pressure on Baghdad to secure permission from the U.S. in order to release these funds. By leveraging its control over natural gas exports to Iraq, Iran has sought to manipulate the situation, impacting Iraq’s ability to generate power and leading to electricity shortages and public dissatisfaction.

It is worth noting that Washington has also urged the Iraqi government to address the activities of Iranian-allied militias in the country. These militias have been responsible for attacks on U.S. forces, exacerbating tensions between the two nations. While the U.S. has requested Baghdad to take action, progress in curbing these attacks has been mixed.

Critics argue that allowing Iran access to funds held in different accounts should not be part of American policy, particularly in light of recent attacks on U.S. forces. They contend that Tehran should be denied access to any form of cash due to its involvement in militant activities. However, U.S. officials maintain that their primary objective is to support Iraq’s humanitarian trade activities, while simultaneously minimizing Iran’s influence within the region.

