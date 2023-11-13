New Draft UN Resolution on Israel-Hamas Conflict Raises Concerns

The draft resolution on the Israel-Hamas war, sponsored by the United States and expected to be voted on at the United Nations Security Council, has sparked controversy due to the omission of any mention of Iran. The original draft had called on Iran to stop funding terror groups, specifically Hamas and Hezbollah. However, the latest version of the resolution, which was set for a vote on Tuesday but negotiations are ongoing, does not include any reference to Iran.

The removal of Iran from the draft resolution has raised concerns among some experts and observers. Iran has long been known as the main patron of Hamas and Hezbollah, providing them with financial support and arms. This omission raises questions about the United States’ strategy in addressing Iran’s support for these terrorist organizations.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the UN blamed Russia for Iran’s removal from the resolution. It is unclear why Russia insisted on the removal of references to Iran. Nonetheless, the latest draft resolution still contains strong language that applies directly to Iran. It calls on member states to intensify their efforts to suppress the financing of terrorism, including restricting the financing of Hamas. It also addresses the issue of arms and matériel export to Hamas and calls on all states to take practical steps to prevent such exports.

Despite the absence of Iran in the draft resolution, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made it clear during his speech to the Security Council that the United States holds Iran accountable for its destabilizing activities. He warned Iran and its proxies against attacking U.S. personnel, emphasizing that the United States will defend its people and its security swiftly and decisively.

It is worth noting that Russia has introduced its own draft Security Council resolution, which focuses on calling for a humanitarian cease-fire. The introduction of this separate resolution adds further complexity to the negotiations surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

