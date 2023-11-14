The US Confiscates Iranian Ammunition and Aims to Support Ukraine

In a recent development, the United States, along with its allies, has successfully intercepted over 170 tons of explosive material, one million rounds of small arms ammunition, and numerous assault rifles from Iran within the past 10 months. This significant achievement serves as a testament to the increased efforts by the US Navy to disrupt Iranian smuggling in the region. Naval Forces Central Command reports that some of the confiscated munitions will now be supplied to Ukraine, strengthening their defensive capabilities.

The establishment of Task Force 59 by the US 5th Fleet in September 2021 played a pivotal role in detecting potential illegal activities and initiating further investigations with manned vessels. Additionally, the creation of a combined task force, CTF 153, involving multiple nations monitoring the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, has enhanced the effectiveness of anti-smuggling operations.

The main focus of these efforts is to prevent Iran from providing lethal aid to Houthi rebels fighting in Yemen. Since November of last year, NAVCENT has successfully seized a variety of weapons and munitions originating from Iran. This includes over 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate and 100 tons of urea fertilizer, both of which can be used to create explosives. Thousands of ammunition rounds, rocket propellants, proximity fuses, and AK-47 assault rifles were also among the confiscated items.

In addition to the US efforts, partner nations have played a crucial role in intercepting and seizing Iranian weapons. For instance, in January and February, US partners were able to confiscate 3,000 assault rifles, 578,000 ammunition rounds, over 23 anti-tank guided missiles, and “medium-range ballistic missile components” from Iran.

Recently, the US Central Command has announced the transfer of more than one million seized 7.62mm ammunition rounds to Ukraine. The ammunition was acquired after the Department of Justice filed a forfeiture motion earlier this year. The transfer, which coincides with the political climate, is aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. However, the future of additional aid to Ukraine remains uncertain, as political challenges arise within the House of Representatives.

Despite challenges, it is crucial for Congress to act and ensure a seamless continuation of support to Ukraine. The Department of Defense currently has $5.4 billion in stocks designated for Ukraine, but only $1.6 billion is available for replenishment. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh emphasizes the need for Congress to take action to avoid any disruptions in support.

As the Defense Department seeks alternative ways to sustain aid, collaboration with allies and partners to replace old stocks is being considered. This could require innovative approaches to ensure a steady supply of support to Ukraine.

The determined efforts of the United States and its allies to combat Iranian smuggling and provide vital support to Ukraine reflect the unwavering commitment to international security and stability. Despite the challenges ahead, the focus remains on safeguarding vulnerable regions and upholding the principles of peace.

FAQ:

Q: How much ammunition and explosives have been intercepted from Iran?

A: Over 170 tons of explosive material and one million rounds of small arms ammunition have been intercepted from Iran.

Q: Which task forces were created to combat Iranian smuggling?

A: Task Force 59 by the US 5th Fleet and CTF 153 involving multiple nations were established.

Q: What weapons and munitions were confiscated from Iran?

A: Confiscated items include ammonium perchlorate, urea fertilizer, ammunition rounds, rocket propellants, proximity fuses, and AK-47 assault rifles.

Q: Where will some of the confiscated munitions be sent?

A: Some of the confiscated munitions will be sent to Ukraine as part of their defensive support.