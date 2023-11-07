United States Strengthens Ties with Pacific Island Nations to Counter Chinese Influence

The United States has taken a significant step in bolstering its relationship with Pacific Island nations by recognizing the Cook Islands and Niue as “sovereign and independent” states and committing to open diplomatic relations. This move by US President Joe Biden comes as part of a broader strategy to counter the growing influence of China in the region.

In a statement on Monday, President Biden emphasized the historical and future ties between the Pacific Islands and the United States. He expressed his belief that the recognition of the Cook Islands and the establishment of diplomatic relations would strengthen the bonds between nations and contribute to a more secure, prosperous, and free future for both the people of the Pacific Islands and individuals worldwide.

The United States is currently hosting the leaders of Pacific Island nations for a two-day summit in Washington, DC. The discussions are expected to prioritize climate change, economic growth, sustainable development, and public health. President Biden assured the leaders that the United States is committed to addressing their concerns regarding the rising sea levels and the impact of the climate crisis on their statehood and membership at the United Nations.

The summit takes place against the backdrop of heightened competition between the United States and China. While tensions exist between the two countries over various issues, Biden’s administration aims to manage these tensions rather than seek confrontation. The United States sees the Pacific Island summit as an opportunity to strengthen economic ties in exchange for security guarantees.

The summit includes representatives from Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and other Pacific Island nations. These leaders have been critical of wealthy nations for not doing enough to combat climate change, despite contributing significantly to the problem. They have also criticized the exploitation of vulnerable nations through loans that aim to mitigate climate change effects.

Last year, the White House presented its Pacific strategy, outlining its commitment to addressing regional challenges such as climate change and maritime security. The administration pledged to provide $810 million in new aid over the next decade, with a specific focus on climate change efforts. President Biden, during the summit, expressed his intention to increase climate assistance and work closely with Congress to invest $40 billion in Pacific Islands infrastructure.

In addition to climate change discussions, the leaders will meet with special envoys and members of the business and philanthropic communities. These engagements aim to promote inclusive dialogue and collaboration among nations.

The United States’ efforts to strengthen ties with Pacific Island nations demonstrate its commitment to the Indo-Pacific region’s prosperity, security, and openness. By engaging with these nations on shared challenges and opportunities, the United States aims to cultivate a mutually beneficial relationship that promotes peace and stability in the region.