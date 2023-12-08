US Expresses Concerns over Israeli Conduct Ahead of UNSC Meeting

The United States has issued rare criticism of Israel’s actions in the ongoing war in Gaza as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) prepares to convene. The council is set to discuss a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the two-month conflict. While the US has warned Israel about prioritizing civilian protection, it is unlikely to support the resolution.

In a news conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of Israel prioritizing civilian protection, referring to their intensified offensive in Gaza. Over 17,000 people have lost their lives in the region, and 1.8 million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes due to the conflict.

Blinken further highlighted the gap between Israel’s intention to protect civilians and the actual results on the ground. President Joe Biden conveyed the critical need to safeguard civilians and create safe corridors to separate the civilian population from Hamas, both in conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan’s King Abdullah.

Despite these concerns, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the country’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorism during a call with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.

Israel maintains that it is taking all necessary measures to protect civilians and is exclusively targeting Hamas, the governing armed group in Gaza. However, UN officials and human rights groups refute this claim, asserting that there are no safe spaces for civilians in the besieged region and condemning Israel’s ongoing assault as a form of genocide.

Growing calls for a ceasefire have prompted the UNSC to convene and vote on a resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates. The resolution demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has consistently advocated for a ceasefire, invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter to alert the Security Council of the global threat posed by the war. The resolution must secure a minimum of nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the council’s permanent members.

Despite being Israel’s primary supporter and supplier of military aid, the US has frequently opposed previous ceasefire resolutions and exercised its veto power. Amnesty International has urged the US not to block the current resolution, stating that Guterres’ invocation of Article 99 underlines the catastrophic impact of Israel’s relentless bombardment in Gaza.

Critics, however, express skepticism about the potential effectiveness of invoking Article 99 during the Security Council meeting. They believe that the US will veto any resolution calling for a ceasefire, regardless of its wording. The US has a long history of vetoing resolutions, including those condemning Israel’s illegal annexation of the Golan Heights.

Amidst these dynamics, Ahmed Bedier, president of United Voices for America, argues that the US has put itself in a difficult position by initially offering unwavering support to Israel’s government and subsequently attempting to rein them in. Bedier suggests that the US has inadvertently enabled Israel’s hardline prime minister, likening the situation to enabling a monster that cannot be easily controlled.

