New Opportunities for Humanitarian Aid to Reach Palestinians in Gaza

The United States is urging Israel to consider opening a second crossing into Gaza in order to facilitate the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, according to sources familiar with the matter. The request to open the Kerem Shalom crossing has been raised repeatedly by top officials within the Biden administration, who have highlighted the importance of ensuring that vital supplies, such as food, water, medicine, and winter clothing, reach the over 2 million people living in Gaza.

While international aid organizations have been advocating for the opening of Kerem Shalom for some time, the parallel effort by the United States has not been previously reported. The current operational crossing at Rafah, along the Egyptian border, is limited in its capacity to handle large volumes of aid vehicles, making Kerem Shalom a more suitable option to facilitate the regular flow of hundreds of aid trucks per day. Moreover, Kerem Shalom is equipped with robust inspection capabilities to ensure that only humanitarian assistance is permitted entry.

However, Israel has so far resisted the US pleas, citing military and political concerns. Israeli officials fear that the crossing could become a prime target for attacks by militant groups like Hamas, as similar incidents have occurred in the past. These security concerns, along with the political decision to keep the crossing closed while hostages remain in the enclave, have contributed to the deadlock in discussions.

The closure of Kerem Shalom has had significant consequences for humanitarian groups operating within Gaza. Without access to the crossing, these organizations have faced challenges in distributing much-needed medical and food supplies, resulting in a backlog of aid trucks waiting on the Egyptian side of the border. Despite efforts being made by the United Nations and aid agencies to streamline the process, the blame is frequently placed on Israel for not allowing these trucks to enter Gaza.

Some humanitarian groups have expressed the view that even if Kerem Shalom were to be opened, it would not be enough to alleviate the dire situation in Gaza. Gaza remains under an Israeli siege, coupled with ongoing bombardment, which interferes with the effective delivery of aid. Under these conditions, the prospects of real aid delivery remain uncertain.

In the face of these challenges, the Biden administration is determined to maintain the current baseline of humanitarian assistance and expand its scope. The United States is engaged daily with Egypt, Israel, and others to ensure a continuous and ongoing flow of aid. The goal is to significantly increase the amount of assistance reaching Palestinians in Gaza, who are currently experiencing significant displacement, housing destruction, and limited access to vital resources such as clean water and healthcare.

FAQ

Q: Why is the United States urging Israel to open a second Gaza crossing?

A: The United States is urging Israel to open a second Gaza crossing in order to facilitate the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the over 2 million people living in Gaza.

Q: What is the current operational crossing into Gaza?

A: The current operational crossing into Gaza is located at Rafah, along the Egyptian border. However, this crossing has limited capacity to handle large volumes of aid vehicles.

Q: Why is Israel hesitating to open the Kerem Shalom crossing?

A: Israel is hesitant to open the Kerem Shalom crossing due to concerns related to security and political considerations. Israeli officials fear that the crossing could become a target for attacks by militant groups.

Q: How has the closure of Kerem Shalom affected humanitarian groups?

A: The closure of Kerem Shalom has made it difficult for humanitarian groups to distribute much-needed medical and food supplies, resulting in a backlog of aid trucks waiting on the Egyptian side of the border.

Q: Will opening Kerem Shalom be enough to alleviate the situation in Gaza?

A: Some humanitarian groups believe that even if Kerem Shalom were to be opened, it would not be sufficient to address the challenges faced in Gaza, given the ongoing Israeli siege and bombardment.

Q: What is the Biden administration doing to increase humanitarian assistance?

A: The Biden administration is actively engaged with Egypt, Israel, and others to ensure a continuous and ongoing flow of humanitarian assistance, with the aim of significantly increasing aid to Palestinians in Gaza.