US Announces Evacuation Flights for Americans in Israel as Tensions Escalate

In the face of escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, the United States government has announced plans to begin evacuation flights for Americans who wish to leave Israel. This comes as the Israeli government prepares to retaliate against the Hamas terrorists responsible for the recent attacks. In a further show of support for Israel, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to visit on Friday, following a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During his visit to Brussels, Austin stated that the US is working urgently to provide Israel with the necessary resources to defend itself, including munitions and the Iron Dome interceptor system. The White House has confirmed that at least 27 Americans have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict, with 14 more US citizens still unaccounted for. Additionally, a “handful” of Americans have been taken hostage by Hamas.

With an estimated 160,000-170,000 Americans currently in Israel, the US government is arranging at least four charter flights a day to facilitate their departure. The State Department expects to assist the departure of thousands of US citizens per week, with the overall security situation and availability of commercial transportation playing a role in the duration of this evacuation effort. US citizens in need of assistance have been asked to complete the crisis intake form on the travel.state.gov website.

Despite some commercial carriers still operating at Ben Gurion airport and the existence of open ground routes, concerns have been raised about the feasibility and affordability of these options for some Americans who want to leave Israel. Secretary Blinken has pledged to continue pushing for safe passage in and out of Gaza to aid American civilians trapped in the blockaded enclave.

As the situation unfolds, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have held discussions with senior administration officials to safeguard the US, including Jewish, Arab, and Muslim communities, in the wake of the Hamas attacks. Efforts are being made to determine Israel’s needs and craft a supplemental aid package. Some lawmakers, including House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, have proposed a larger package that includes funding for Ukraine, Taiwan, and border security along with aid for Israel.