US-Canada Intelligence Cooperation Reveals New Insights into Sikh Separatist Killing

A recent report from The New York Times (NYT) has shed new light on the intelligence cooperation between the United States and Canada following the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. While the initial accusations against India by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had caused significant tensions between the two countries, the intercepted communications offered a more nuanced perspective on the situation.

According to the report, the US provided intelligence to Canada after Nijjar’s assassination. However, it was the communications intercepted by Canadian officials that proved to be the crucial evidence leading to the allegation against India. The “smoking gun” intercepted communications of Indian diplomats residing in Canada pointed to their involvement in the plot, as confirmed by allied officials.

David Cohen, the US Ambassador to Canada, acknowledged the cooperation between the two countries and the shared intelligence that informed Trudeau’s allegations. However, he refrained from providing further details, highlighting the sensitivity of the matter. Cohen emphasized that the US takes these allegations seriously, as they could potentially undermine the international order.

While the US has urged India to cooperate with Canada in the ongoing investigation, American officials have been cautious in their approach to avoid further diplomatic tensions with India. However, the disclosure of US intelligence involvement risks entangling Washington in the diplomatic battle between Canada and India at a crucial time when the US seeks to strengthen its relationship with India.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concern about the allegations and emphasized the need for accountability. He also noted that the US is closely coordinating with Canada on the issue and hopes for a thorough investigation.

Trudeau echoed Blinken’s sentiments, stating that evidence was shared with India several weeks ago and emphasizing the need for constructive engagement. However, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi has denied receiving any specific information from Canada regarding the case.

As the investigation unfolds, it is clear that the US-Canada intelligence cooperation has played a significant role in uncovering new insights into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The allegations against India have sparked a diplomatic firestorm, underscoring the complex dynamics at play in the international community.