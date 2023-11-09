The US Calls on Taliban to Address Human Rights Concerns in Afghanistan

The United States has made a strong appeal to the Taliban, urging them to reverse policies that have led to a deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan. Specifically, the US is concerned about the rights of women, girls, and vulnerable communities. During talks with Taliban representatives in Qatar, the US also emphasized the importance of releasing detained US citizens.

The Taliban, who regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops, expressed their desire to have travel restrictions lifted for their leaders. The US Department of State confirmed that discussions with senior Taliban representatives and technocratic professionals had taken place, during which the US delegation expressed support for the Afghan people’s demands for their rights to be respected and their voices to shape the country’s future.

In addition to urging the Taliban to reverse bans on secondary education for girls and employment for women, the US delegation highlighted the Taliban’s commitment to preventing Afghanistan from being used as a platform for attacks on the United States and its allies. They acknowledged a decrease in large-scale terrorist attacks against Afghan civilians.

On the other hand, the Taliban requested the unfreezing of Afghanistan’s assets, as the US had frozen $10 billion of the country’s central bank assets in 2021.

It is important to note that the Taliban were once considered the sworn enemies of the United States. Despite being ousted following the 9/11 attacks, they continued their insurgence against US troops and their allies. Remarkably, it took only a few days for the Taliban to regain control of Kabul after the last US troops were withdrawn.

While no country officially recognizes the Taliban administration, they currently hold de facto power in Afghanistan.

The US’s strong appeal to the Taliban highlights the importance of addressing human rights concerns in Afghanistan. It reflects the international community’s expectation for the Taliban to uphold fundamental rights, particularly those of women, girls, and vulnerable groups. Restoring these rights and ensuring a safer and more inclusive Afghanistan remains a significant challenge moving forward.