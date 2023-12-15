US Officials Urge Israel to Prioritize Civilians, Seek Transition to Surgical Operations

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, the United States has increased pressure on Israel to minimize civilian casualties and shift towards a “lower intensity” war. The US President, Joe Biden, has called on Israel to be more careful in its military operations to protect innocent lives.

During a visit to Israel by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, discussions were held on transitioning from high-intensity clearing operations to more targeted surgical operations against Hamas remnants. The objective was to find ways to minimize civilian casualties while still addressing the threat posed by Hamas.

The White House echoed this sentiment in a statement, emphasizing the need to set conditions for a shift in military operations that prioritize surgical strikes against specific targets. It was further emphasized that Washington does not want to prolong the conflict and desires a swift resolution.

While the Biden administration continues to urge Israel to exercise caution, it also highlights that Hamas bears the ultimate responsibility for ending the conflict. By releasing hostages, ordering their fighters to lay down arms, and surrendering those responsible for the October 7th attacks, Hamas could put an immediate end to the war.

During his visit, Sullivan posed difficult questions to Israeli officials, examining the potential next phase of Israel’s military campaign. This indicates a shared desire to find alternative strategies that minimize civilian casualties and bring about a more targeted approach.

However, signs of divisions between the US and Israel have also emerged. President Biden, in his strongest rebuke of Israel’s conduct during the conflict, expressed concerns about the indiscriminate bombing causing a loss of international support. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his determination to continue the war until Hamas is eradicated, disregarding the importance of international backing.

This ongoing conflict has taken a devastating toll on Gaza, resulting in a significant loss of life. According to Palestinian officials, at least 18,787 people, including over 7,700 children, have been killed since the start of the war. Israeli officials report that Hamas’s October 7th attacks on southern Israel claimed the lives of 1,147 people, predominantly civilians.

In response to the escalating violence, the United Nations General Assembly voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution was supported by a majority of nations, highlighting the international concern for the well-being of civilians caught in the crossfire.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a “lower intensity” war?

A lower intensity war refers to a shift in military operations towards a more targeted approach that aims to minimize civilian casualties while still addressing the threat posed by the enemy. This approach involves surgical strikes against specific targets rather than broad, high-intensity operations.

2. How can Israel protect civilians while fighting against Hamas?

Israel can protect civilians by exercising caution and implementing strategies that minimize collateral damage. This includes precision-targeting of Hamas militants and infrastructure, avoiding densely populated areas whenever possible, and providing timely warnings to civilians to evacuate targeted areas.

3. What is the role of the United States in the conflict between Israel and Hamas?

The United States serves as a key ally to Israel and has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. The US has been urging Israel to prioritize the protection of civilians while combating Hamas and has been advocating for a transition to surgical operations to minimize civilian casualties.

4. How many casualties have occurred during the conflict?

According to Palestinian officials, at least 18,787 people, including over 7,700 children, have been killed since the start of the war. Israeli officials report that 1,147 people, mostly civilians, lost their lives in Hamas’s October 7th attacks on southern Israel.

5. What is the international community’s stance on the conflict?

The international community has expressed concern over the escalating violence and the loss of civilian lives. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a nonbinding resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, which was supported by the majority of nations. This demonstrates the global desire for a swift resolution to the conflict and the protection of innocent civilians.