Vietnam and the US: Strengthening Diplomatic Ties for Mutual Benefits

In a significant development, US President Joe Biden is set to visit Vietnam to discuss trade and enhance diplomatic relations with the country. As a prelude to this visit, Biden recently awarded the Medal of Honor to retired army captain Larry Taylor, highlighting his heroic actions during the Vietnam War. This gesture serves as a reminder of the turbulent history shared by the United States and Vietnam.

When Biden arrives in Hanoi, he will be greeted by a transformed Vietnam and a profoundly changed relationship with its former wartime foe. The visit holds great significance, as it is expected to elevate US-Vietnam relations to the highest level. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized the importance of this visit, emphasizing Vietnam’s role in the growing network of partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both countries have worked tirelessly to overcome the painful legacy of the war, which claimed the lives of millions of Vietnamese and thousands of US service members. While trade and diplomatic ties top the agenda for the meetings between Biden and Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, there is also a strategic dimension to this visit. The United States, along with Vietnam, seeks to balance China’s increasing influence in the Asia Pacific region.

Vietnam and the US are already partners in a “comprehensive partnership,” and there is speculation that this visit will lead to the establishment of a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” If this occurs, it would be a significant breakthrough in bilateral ties. Vietnam only enters into such partnerships with countries it considers crucial for its security, prosperity, and international standing. Should Vietnam and the US sign this agreement, Vietnam will join a select group of comprehensive strategic partners that includes China, India, Russia, and South Korea.

The decision to strengthen ties with the US aligns with Vietnam’s interests in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, especially in the face of China’s assertiveness. Additionally, the US is Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner and its largest export market, making closer ties with the US a logical move for Vietnam’s economic growth.

However, it is important to note that this move does not signify a major shift in Vietnam’s strategic trajectory. Vietnam will continue to pursue a balanced foreign policy with major powers, safeguarding its interests. It is also worth mentioning that the upgrade in relations may hold greater significance for the US as a counterbalance to China than for Vietnam itself.

Vietnam’s core interests remain intact, and its one-party state is not threatened by the enhanced relationship with the US. With a firm understanding of its ideological foundations, Hanoi is confident in its ability to manage any potential US influences without compromising its political system.

As Vietnam carefully maneuvers its foreign relations, it aims to rejuvenate its struggling economy and bolster public confidence in its foreign policy. The upgrade in relations with the US serves multiple purposes, from geopolitical counterbalancing to economic diversification. It is a calculated risk that Vietnam sees as worth taking.

In conclusion, Biden’s visit to Vietnam signifies a milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Both Vietnam and the US stand to benefit from this enhanced relationship, particularly in trade and security cooperation. While Vietnam remains committed to a balanced foreign policy, it recognizes the advantages of closer ties with the US, especially given the current geopolitical dynamics in the region.

