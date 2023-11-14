The Race for Underwater Dominance: US and China Upgrade Submarine Detection Systems

In an era of heightened tensions and technological advancements, both the United States and China are heavily investing in upgrading their submarine detection systems. As China continues to strengthen its navy and assert its dominance, the US Navy is revamping its Cold War-era Integrated Undersea Surveillance System in the Pacific Ocean.

The Integrated Undersea Surveillance System, initially developed in the 1950s to counter Russia’s naval capabilities during the Cold War, is now undergoing modernization. With the aim of covering a larger area, the system is being equipped with smaller surveillance cables. In addition, advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence are being implemented to analyze surveillance data and detect potential foreign submarines more efficiently than human analysts.

The US Navy is not alone in its pursuit of underwater dominance. China, in its quest for naval superiority, is also investing significant resources into upgrading its submarine detection capabilities. As tensions rise in the Pacific region, both countries are actively seeking to gain an edge in this critical field.

To achieve this, the US is deploying fleets of unmanned drones that patrol designated areas in the Pacific, continuously monitoring for any signs of submerged submarines. These drones serve as an integral part of the upgraded detection system, ensuring more comprehensive coverage.

Furthermore, portable sensors, functioning as undersea satellites, are being developed and deployed by both nations. These sensors can be strategically placed wherever necessary, enhancing surveillance capabilities and providing real-time information about underwater activities.

To gain insight into the classified program, Reuters interviewed numerous Navy personnel and contractors, in addition to reviewing hundreds of Navy contracts. The investigation revealed more than 30 deals associated with the surveillance program, involving defense giants and startups specializing in unmanned sea drones and AI processing.

As tensions between the US and China escalate, both countries are striving to stay ahead in the race for underwater dominance. The modernization of submarine detection systems underscores the increasing significance of the submarine warfare arena in today’s geopolitical landscape.

