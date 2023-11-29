Aircraft Incident: Osprey Crash off Coast of Japan

An aircraft belonging to the US military has reportedly crashed off the coast of Yakushima Island in southern Kagoshima prefecture, Japan. The incident occurred on Wednesday, with eight individuals on board the Osprey aircraft. The Japan Coast Guard was promptly informed about the crash around 2:47 p.m. local time. The 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters immediately dispatched a patrol boat and aircraft to the crash area. No information regarding injuries has been released at present.

This unfortunate event adds to a series of accidents involving Osprey military aircraft over the years. In August of this year, an Osprey crash during military exercises in Australia resulted in the death of three US Marines, with several others suffering serious injuries. Similarly, in 2022, a tragic incident during a training mission near Glamis, California led to the loss of five US Marines when their MV-22B Osprey plane crashed. Additionally, four US service members lost their lives in the same year due to an Osprey crash during NATO training exercises in Norway.

The Osprey aircraft is recognized for its remarkable versatility, being capable of both vertical takeoff like a helicopter and high-speed cruising resembling that of a conventional turboprop plane with wings. While generally considered safe to fly, the Osprey has faced mechanical and operational challenges since its introduction in the 1980s. These issues have been documented over the years and have raised concerns regarding the safety of the aircraft.

(Source: CNN)