US Approves Emergency Sale of Tank Ammunition to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

In a move to address the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine, the Biden administration has granted approval for an “emergency sale” of tank ammunition to Israel. This approval allows the transfer of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition, valued at over $106 million, without requiring congressional review.

The State Department, in a statement, emphasized the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security and its national interest in supporting Israel’s self-defense capability. The ammunition will be used by Israel as a deterrent against regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense.

The sale includes 13,981 120 mm High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi-Purpose with Tracer tank cartridges, as well as additional support, engineering, and logistics from the US Army inventory. The decision to proceed with this emergency sale was made after Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined that an “emergency exists” in the Middle East region, impacting US national security interests.

While such emergency sales are not commonplace, they are not unprecedented either. In 2019, a similar emergency sale took place when then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo authorized the sale of $8.1 billion worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.

This critical decision comes as the Biden administration has also requested Congress to approve a significant aid package of approximately $106 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs. The funding would support military and economic assistance in Ukraine to bolster its defense against Russia’s invasion.

However, the Biden administration has faced challenges in gaining approval on Capitol Hill. Some lawmakers express concerns about the amount of assistance for Ukraine and demand changes in US-Mexico border policy as a condition for the aid. In response, the House has passed a $14.3 billion standalone assistance package specifically for Israel.

As the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues, casualties mount on both sides. Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis. On the Palestinian side, the death toll in Gaza is reported to be more than 17,400, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

This emergency sale of tank ammunition reflects the urgent need to address the escalating situation in Gaza, providing Israel with increased defensive capabilities. The Biden administration aims to balance its support for Israel’s security while also navigating the complex dynamics in the region.

