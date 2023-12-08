US Officials Grapple with Israel’s Actions in Gaza

In recent days, US officials have been cautiously discussing the actions of Israel in Gaza, specifically in relation to potential war crimes. While Vice President Kamala Harris did not explicitly accuse Israel of committing war crimes, she called on the country to do more to protect civilian lives in its military response to the recent attacks by Hamas. This raises the question of whether Israel is violating international laws of war and armed conflict, a matter that is heavily debated in Washington.

The determination of whether Israel is indeed breaking these laws is significant as it could lead to a reconsideration or even a termination of the aid and weapons that the US provides to Israel annually. This issue has also caught the attention of the International Criminal Court (ICC), with the court’s chief prosecutor expressing that investigating potential war crimes by both Hamas and Israel is a priority for the ICC. It is worth noting that Israel, like the US, does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction.

While Israel asserts that it is abiding by globally recognized rules of armed conflict, critics argue that its continued bombing of civilian areas goes against these rules. Some experts, including former US government war crimes officials, have expressed serious concerns about Israel’s compliance with the laws of war in Gaza. One area of concern is how Israel defines military objectives and whether these definitions align with the law of war.

The debate surrounding what constitutes a war crime based on international laws and policies has long been a topic of contention. Questions regarding proportionality, the justification for civilian casualties, and the identification of protected sites have been particularly challenging. Israel maintains that it is well aware of the laws of war and armed conflict and has made genuine efforts to comply.

The argument of proportionality becomes more complex in light of attacks on facilities like Al Shifa hospital, which have resulted in the deaths of a significant number of civilians. Critics claim that these attacks go beyond what is allowed under the rules of war. However, leaders hesitate to make conclusive statements due to the contextual factors involved, such as information on targeting.

While US officials acknowledge Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, there is a growing international call for Israel to limit civilian casualties and destruction. The focus has shifted to how far Israel can go in toppling Hamas without causing excessive harm. The bombing of hospitals and other civilian targets has been a significant point of criticism.

Israel argues that Hamas has been operating from these facilities, using civilians as human shields, and therefore justifying these locations as military targets. This argument complicates the issue, especially when it comes to gathering evidence for potential war crimes prosecutions.

The discussion of Israel’s actions in Gaza raises important questions about the application of international laws in the context of armed conflict. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the international community and the Biden administration will navigate these complex issues.

